‘A Man Who Lacks Financial Wisdom Will Blame Others For His Downfall’ – Ifeluv Tackles Oluwadolarz

Content creator, Ifeluv, who is the estranged fiancee of Nigerian skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, has tackled her former lover following his claims that lack of money quickly brings disrespect.

Ifeluv, in a message shared on social media, said it is important to note that fame and wealth can disappear if not properly managed.

She added that anyone who engages in reckless spending and fails to make hay while the sun is shining would end up searching for someone to blame when misfortune sets in.

Naija News reports she made the submission after Oluwadolarz made a cryptic post in which he lamented that respect quickly vanishes when money is no longer available.

The exchange of words between the former lovers started after their relationship ended, and Ifeluv publicly accused Oluwadolarz of infidelity and lack of financial responsibility.

In response to a cryptic post by Oluwadolarz amidst the allegations, Ifeluv again pointed that a man who lacks financial discipline and chases women would only have himself to blame when things fall apart.

“A man who lacks financial wisdom, indulges in reckless spending, and chases women while his peers are building their future will have only himself to blame when his life crumbles. Remember, guys, you won’t be at your peak forever. Make hay while the sun shines so you don’t end up searching for someone to blame for your downfall,” she said.