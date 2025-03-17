World Cup Qualifiers: High-Stakes Clashes Await As African Teams Battle For A Spot In 2026 (Full Fixtures)

The race for African representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up as teams prepare for the crucial matchdays 5 and 6 of the qualifiers, set to commence on Wednesday, March 19.

With only nine group winners securing automatic qualification for the global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the four best second-placed teams advancing to a playoff round, every match carries significant weight.

Group A: Egypt in Control but Facing Pressure

Egypt currently leads Group A with 10 points from four matches, maintaining a strong position ahead of Guinea-Bissau, which has accumulated six points.

Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone remain in contention with five points each, while Ethiopia and Djibouti, with three and one point respectively, are struggling to stay in the race. With a rich World Cup history, Egypt aims to solidify its lead when it takes on Ethiopia on March 21.

Group B: Sudan and Senegal Locked in a Tight Battle

Sudan sits at the top of Group B with 10 points, but reigning African champions Senegal are close behind with eight points, while DR Congo follows with seven.

A crucial clash between Sudan and Senegal on March 22 could determine the group’s direction. Sudan’s head coach remains hopeful about his team’s chances, emphasizing that every game is now a final.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s coach Aliou Cissé has expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to reclaim the top spot.

Group C: An Unexpectedly Close Contest

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin are all level on seven points, making Group C one of the most unpredictable groups.

Surprisingly, Nigeria, one of Africa’s football powerhouses, finds itself struggling in fifth place with only three points from four matches.

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle has officially announced his final roster of 23 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles selection reflects a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents, aimed at securing Nigeria’s place in the upcoming World Cup.

Group D: Cameroon Faces Strong Competition

Cameroon currently leads Group D with eight points, but Libya and Cape Verde are just one point behind, keeping the group highly competitive. Angola, with six points, also remains a strong contender.

The Indomitable Lions will take on Eswatini on March 19 before a high-stakes encounter against Libya on March 25, a match that could define their qualification prospects.

Group E: Morocco Unshaken by Off-Field Issues

Despite challenges such as Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers and the suspension of Congo due to governmental interference, Morocco remains dominant in Group E, maintaining a perfect record with nine points from three matches.

The Atlas Lions are set to face Niger on March 21 as they continue their march toward another World Cup appearance.

Group F: Ivory Coast and Gabon in Fierce Contest

Ivory Coast leads Group F with 10 points, but Gabon is just one point behind, making their race for the top spot highly competitive. Burundi, with seven points, and Kenya, with five, are also within striking distance. The Elephants will clash with Burundi on March 21 before taking on Gambia on March 24 in two matches that could determine their fate.

Group G: Algeria and Mozambique Battling for Supremacy

Algeria and Mozambique are tied at the top of Group G with nine points each, while Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda are all level on six points. With such a tight race, Algeria’s fixture against Botswana on March 21 could prove crucial in shaping the group standings.

Group H: Tunisia on Course for Qualification

Tunisia remains unbeaten with 10 points, leading the group ahead of Namibia (8 points) and Liberia (7 points). The Carthage Eagles will face Liberia on March 19 before a pivotal showdown with Malawi on March 24.

Tunisian head coach Jalel Kadri emphasized that his team is not taking any match lightly, recognizing the importance of every point at this stage.

Group I: Comoros and Ghana in a Strong Position

Comoros and Ghana are tied on nine points, with Madagascar (7 points) and Mali (5 points) keeping their qualification hopes alive. Ghana’s upcoming match against Chad on March 21 will be crucial in securing their place among Africa’s World Cup hopefuls.

With only four second-placed teams advancing to a mini-tournament to fight for intercontinental playoff spots, the current front-runners for those slots include Ghana, Gabon, Mozambique, and Senegal.

However, teams like Namibia and South Africa remain in contention, hoping for favorable results in the coming matches.

Upcoming Fixtures

Matchday 5

March 19 (Wednesday):

Eswatini vs. Cameroon (Group D) – 1600 GMT

Liberia vs. Tunisia (Group H) – 1600 GMT

Central African Republic vs. Madagascar (Group I) – 1600 GMT

March 20 (Thursday):

Sierra Leone vs. Guinea-Bissau (Group A) – 1600 GMT

Zimbabwe vs. Benin (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Cape Verde vs. Mauritius (Group D) – 1600 GMT

Libya vs. Angola (Group D) – 1900 GMT

Gabon vs. Seychelles (Group F) – 1900 GMT

Gambia vs. Kenya (Group F) – 1900 GMT

Mozambique vs. Uganda (Group G) – 1300 GMT

Malawi vs. Namibia (Group H) – 1600 GMT

Comoros vs. Mali (Group I) – 2100 GMT

March 21 (Friday):

Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti (Group A) – 1600 GMT

Ethiopia vs. Egypt (Group A) – 2100 GMT

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. South Sudan (Group B) – 1600 GMT

South Africa vs. Lesotho (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Rwanda vs. Nigeria (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Niger vs. Morocco (Group E) – 2130 GMT

Burundi vs. Ivory Coast (Group F) – 1900 GMT

Botswana vs. Algeria (Group G) – 1300 GMT

Guinea vs. Somalia (Group G) – 2100 GMT

Equatorial Guinea vs. Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) – 1300 GMT

Ghana vs. Chad (Group I) – 1900 GMT

March 22 (Saturday):

Togo vs. Mauritania (Group B) – 1600 GMT

Sudan vs. Senegal (Group B) – 1900 GMT

Matchday 6

March 23 (Sunday):

Eswatini vs. Mauritius (Group D) – 1300 GMT

Kenya vs. Gabon (Group F) – 1300 GMT

March 24 (Monday):

Guinea-Bissau vs. Burkina Faso (Group A) – 1600 GMT

Ethiopia vs. Djibouti (Group A) – 2100 GMT

Ivory Coast vs. Gambia (Group F) – 1900 GMT

Namibia vs. Equatorial Guinea (Group H) – 1300 GMT

Liberia vs. Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) – 1600 GMT

Tunisia vs. Malawi (Group H) – 2100 GMT

Central African Republic vs. Mali (Group I) – 1600 GMT

Madagascar vs. Ghana (Group I) – 1900 GMT

March 25 (Tuesday):

Egypt vs. Sierra Leone (Group A) – 1900 GMT

Sudan vs. South Sudan (Group B) – 1900 GMT

Mauritania vs. DR Congo (Group B) – 2100 GMT

Senegal vs. Togo (Group B) – 2100 GMT

Benin vs. South Africa (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Nigeria vs. Zimbabwe (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Rwanda vs. Lesotho (Group C) – 1600 GMT

Angola vs. Cape Verde (Group D) – 1600 GMT

Cameroon vs. Libya (Group D) – 1900 GMT

Morocco vs. Tanzania (Group E) – 2130 GMT

Burundi vs. Seychelles (Group F) – 1900 GMT

Botswana vs. Somalia (Group G) – 1300 GMT

Uganda vs. Guinea (Group G) – 1600 GMT

Algeria vs. Mozambique (Group G) – 2100 GMT

Comoros vs. Chad (Group I) – 2100 GMT

With decisive fixtures ahead, African teams must deliver strong performances to keep their World Cup dreams alive.