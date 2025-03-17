Sports
World Cup Qualifiers: High-Stakes Clashes Await As African Teams Battle For A Spot In 2026 (Full Fixtures)
The race for African representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up as teams prepare for the crucial matchdays 5 and 6 of the qualifiers, set to commence on Wednesday, March 19.
With only nine group winners securing automatic qualification for the global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the four best second-placed teams advancing to a playoff round, every match carries significant weight.
Group A: Egypt in Control but Facing Pressure
Egypt currently leads Group A with 10 points from four matches, maintaining a strong position ahead of Guinea-Bissau, which has accumulated six points.
Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone remain in contention with five points each, while Ethiopia and Djibouti, with three and one point respectively, are struggling to stay in the race. With a rich World Cup history, Egypt aims to solidify its lead when it takes on Ethiopia on March 21.
Group B: Sudan and Senegal Locked in a Tight Battle
Sudan sits at the top of Group B with 10 points, but reigning African champions Senegal are close behind with eight points, while DR Congo follows with seven.
A crucial clash between Sudan and Senegal on March 22 could determine the group’s direction. Sudan’s head coach remains hopeful about his team’s chances, emphasizing that every game is now a final.
Meanwhile, Senegal’s coach Aliou Cissé has expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to reclaim the top spot.
Group C: An Unexpectedly Close Contest
Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin are all level on seven points, making Group C one of the most unpredictable groups.
Surprisingly, Nigeria, one of Africa’s football powerhouses, finds itself struggling in fifth place with only three points from four matches.
Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle has officially announced his final roster of 23 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles selection reflects a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents, aimed at securing Nigeria’s place in the upcoming World Cup.
Group D: Cameroon Faces Strong Competition
Cameroon currently leads Group D with eight points, but Libya and Cape Verde are just one point behind, keeping the group highly competitive. Angola, with six points, also remains a strong contender.
The Indomitable Lions will take on Eswatini on March 19 before a high-stakes encounter against Libya on March 25, a match that could define their qualification prospects.
Group E: Morocco Unshaken by Off-Field Issues
Despite challenges such as Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers and the suspension of Congo due to governmental interference, Morocco remains dominant in Group E, maintaining a perfect record with nine points from three matches.
The Atlas Lions are set to face Niger on March 21 as they continue their march toward another World Cup appearance.
Group F: Ivory Coast and Gabon in Fierce Contest
Ivory Coast leads Group F with 10 points, but Gabon is just one point behind, making their race for the top spot highly competitive. Burundi, with seven points, and Kenya, with five, are also within striking distance. The Elephants will clash with Burundi on March 21 before taking on Gambia on March 24 in two matches that could determine their fate.
Group G: Algeria and Mozambique Battling for Supremacy
Algeria and Mozambique are tied at the top of Group G with nine points each, while Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda are all level on six points. With such a tight race, Algeria’s fixture against Botswana on March 21 could prove crucial in shaping the group standings.
Group H: Tunisia on Course for Qualification
Tunisia remains unbeaten with 10 points, leading the group ahead of Namibia (8 points) and Liberia (7 points). The Carthage Eagles will face Liberia on March 19 before a pivotal showdown with Malawi on March 24.
Tunisian head coach Jalel Kadri emphasized that his team is not taking any match lightly, recognizing the importance of every point at this stage.
Group I: Comoros and Ghana in a Strong Position
Comoros and Ghana are tied on nine points, with Madagascar (7 points) and Mali (5 points) keeping their qualification hopes alive. Ghana’s upcoming match against Chad on March 21 will be crucial in securing their place among Africa’s World Cup hopefuls.
With only four second-placed teams advancing to a mini-tournament to fight for intercontinental playoff spots, the current front-runners for those slots include Ghana, Gabon, Mozambique, and Senegal.
However, teams like Namibia and South Africa remain in contention, hoping for favorable results in the coming matches.
Upcoming Fixtures
Matchday 5
March 19 (Wednesday):
- Eswatini vs. Cameroon (Group D) – 1600 GMT
- Liberia vs. Tunisia (Group H) – 1600 GMT
- Central African Republic vs. Madagascar (Group I) – 1600 GMT
March 20 (Thursday):
- Sierra Leone vs. Guinea-Bissau (Group A) – 1600 GMT
- Zimbabwe vs. Benin (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Cape Verde vs. Mauritius (Group D) – 1600 GMT
- Libya vs. Angola (Group D) – 1900 GMT
- Gabon vs. Seychelles (Group F) – 1900 GMT
- Gambia vs. Kenya (Group F) – 1900 GMT
- Mozambique vs. Uganda (Group G) – 1300 GMT
- Malawi vs. Namibia (Group H) – 1600 GMT
- Comoros vs. Mali (Group I) – 2100 GMT
March 21 (Friday):
- Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti (Group A) – 1600 GMT
- Ethiopia vs. Egypt (Group A) – 2100 GMT
- Democratic Republic of Congo vs. South Sudan (Group B) – 1600 GMT
- South Africa vs. Lesotho (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Rwanda vs. Nigeria (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Niger vs. Morocco (Group E) – 2130 GMT
- Burundi vs. Ivory Coast (Group F) – 1900 GMT
- Botswana vs. Algeria (Group G) – 1300 GMT
- Guinea vs. Somalia (Group G) – 2100 GMT
- Equatorial Guinea vs. Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) – 1300 GMT
- Ghana vs. Chad (Group I) – 1900 GMT
March 22 (Saturday):
- Togo vs. Mauritania (Group B) – 1600 GMT
- Sudan vs. Senegal (Group B) – 1900 GMT
Matchday 6
March 23 (Sunday):
- Eswatini vs. Mauritius (Group D) – 1300 GMT
- Kenya vs. Gabon (Group F) – 1300 GMT
March 24 (Monday):
- Guinea-Bissau vs. Burkina Faso (Group A) – 1600 GMT
- Ethiopia vs. Djibouti (Group A) – 2100 GMT
- Ivory Coast vs. Gambia (Group F) – 1900 GMT
- Namibia vs. Equatorial Guinea (Group H) – 1300 GMT
- Liberia vs. Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) – 1600 GMT
- Tunisia vs. Malawi (Group H) – 2100 GMT
- Central African Republic vs. Mali (Group I) – 1600 GMT
- Madagascar vs. Ghana (Group I) – 1900 GMT
March 25 (Tuesday):
- Egypt vs. Sierra Leone (Group A) – 1900 GMT
- Sudan vs. South Sudan (Group B) – 1900 GMT
- Mauritania vs. DR Congo (Group B) – 2100 GMT
- Senegal vs. Togo (Group B) – 2100 GMT
- Benin vs. South Africa (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Nigeria vs. Zimbabwe (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Rwanda vs. Lesotho (Group C) – 1600 GMT
- Angola vs. Cape Verde (Group D) – 1600 GMT
- Cameroon vs. Libya (Group D) – 1900 GMT
- Morocco vs. Tanzania (Group E) – 2130 GMT
- Burundi vs. Seychelles (Group F) – 1900 GMT
- Botswana vs. Somalia (Group G) – 1300 GMT
- Uganda vs. Guinea (Group G) – 1600 GMT
- Algeria vs. Mozambique (Group G) – 2100 GMT
- Comoros vs. Chad (Group I) – 2100 GMT
With decisive fixtures ahead, African teams must deliver strong performances to keep their World Cup dreams alive.