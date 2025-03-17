Wike Shuns PDP, Declares Support For APC’s Tinubu Re-election Bid

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing political loyalty and gratitude for his ministerial appointment.

Speaking during an interactive session on TVC on Sunday, Wike stated that his political allegiance remains with Tinubu, who played a crucial role in his political stability.

Wike emphasized that loyalty should be reciprocal, arguing that Tinubu’s support for him cannot be ignored.

“When someone helps you, it is only right to stand by them in return,” he said.

He further explained that his political camp had initially expected Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize their interests but claimed that the governor had not lived up to those expectations.

“If someone remembers you when you need help, you should also remember them when the time comes. If the President had not given us this position, what would have happened to us?” Wike asked.

For this reason, he said he sees no justification for withdrawing his loyalty from Tinubu in the next election.

Wike also criticized ethnic politics in Rivers State, particularly the narrative that favors Governor Fubara as an Ijaw man.

He argued that the Ijaw people have not benefited significantly from Fubara’s leadership, stressing that performance—not ethnicity—should determine political choices.

“Many politicians manipulate ethnic narratives for personal gain but fail to share the benefits with the people they claim to represent,” he noted.

Wike urged political stakeholders to shift focus from ethnic and sentimental politics and instead prioritize long-term benefits and development.

Naija News recalls that Wike, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, had in the past admitted that he did not support his party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.