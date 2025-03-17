Why I Was Not Surprised At Disruptive Outcomes Of Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has said he was prepared for the outcomes of the disruptive policies of President Bola Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal and the unification of the foreign exchange windows.

Naija News reports that Soludo made this known on Monday, March 17, 2025, during a media chat to celebrate his third year anniversary as Governor in Awka, the state capital.

The governor said that though Tinubu’s reforms came with some chaotic economic situations, he was not surprised. He stressed that he had found creative ways to deal with the uncertainties, including crunching waste and recurrent expenditure.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) acknowledged that the construction cost had been more expensive in the last two years since the Tinubu reforms but expressed optimism that the economic environment would ease with time.

He said, “Nothing has come to me as a surprise. I knew as I was applying for the job that the micro-economic environment would be quite chaotic.

“I assumed office in 2022 before the current administration which has come and had the courage to deal with the multiple but debilitating subsidies that every government has been afraid to confront.

“It is going to be disruptive and bumpy, especially in the short to medium term.

“All these are shocks that I as Soludo anticipated would happen. So, we built up (some things), lower some of our expectations, only to be surprised on the positive.”