Where Were You When Fubara’s Men Called Tinubu A Meddlesome Interloper – Wike’s Aide Knocks Dele Momodu

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has cautioned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu to tread carefully while criticising his principal.

He gave the warning while reacting to Momodu’s criticism of Wike following the political crisis with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers States.

Speaking via Facebook, Olayinka wondered where Momodu was when Fubara decided to engineer court cases against Rivers lawmakers despite the understanding signed with President Bola Tinubu.

He accused Momodu of being an emergency man of the former PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Olayinka: “Egbon Dele Momodu continuous masturbation on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is understandable. He is now an emergency Atiku’s man and he must sleep and have nightmare on Wike, Wike, Wike.

“If not, where was he when the Governor of Rivers State was using 3 members of House of Assembly to pass budgets and screen commissioners?

“Or Dele Momodu’s Gbendu Gbendu ikun bi oya has covered his reasoning to the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria that only one-third of a State House of Assembly can sit and two-third can pass budget?

“Where was Dele Momodu when President Tinubu intervened and an understanding was reached? Did he travel out of the world when Governor Fubara engineered court cases against the understanding facilitated by President Tinubu, which was signed by all parties, including Governor Fubara himself? Or he didn’t hear when Fubara’s men were calling the President meddlesome interloper?

“Methinks if someone at the level of Egbon Dele Momodu must criticise, he will do so with sense. Too bad, he is just opening his mouth waaaaa and talking.”