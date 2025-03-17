What Can A Corps Member Do To Bring Down The Govt? – TUC Urges FG To Tolerate Criticism

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the Federal Government not to take punitive measures against the corps member who spoke against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Congress made the request while reacting to reports that the corps member got threatened by officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for speaking against the government.

The Lagos-based NYSC member, Ushie Uguamaye, had taken to TikTok to criticise Tinubu’s government over hardship Nigerians face as a result of the administration’s economic reforms.

Her video went viral and got the attention of NYSC officials whom she later accused of calling her and issuing a threat to her to delete the video.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, TUC President, Festus Osifo, stated that the corps member spoke out of frustration, advising the government not to go after her but to be tolerant of critics.

He said, “They (government) have to develop this resilience to understand that people are frustrated, people are hungry, people are tired. So, if they decide to vent, I strongly believe that the government should not personalise it and come after such individuals.

“Imagine a young lady carrying out her NYSC function, what does she really have to do to bring down government? So, it is about personal frustration that she has aired.

“So, I think that the government has to persevere much more, they have to be more tolerant, and they have to have this deep level of patient with Nigerians because people are passing through a lot as it stands today.”

The TUC boss, however, advised critics to always criticise the government within the expected norm and with some level of decorum.