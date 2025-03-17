‘We Have Not Received Appointment Letters’ – River Basins Officials Say Three Months After Tinubu’s Restructuring

The presidency, on December 18, 2024, through a statement issued by the special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, approved the restructuring of the executive management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

However, emerging reports revealed that the 72 newly appointed leaders have yet to officially commence their roles three months following this announcement.

A recent investigation by journalists revealed that none of the new appointees had received their official letters, which are typically issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to Leadership, some appointees have confirmed that they are still awaiting their engagement letters from the federal government.

When contacted regarding the situation, the supervisory ministry for these agencies, a senior official indicated that only the minister could clarify the matter.

However, the official noted that the minister was unavailable for comment due to an official trip.

Naija News understands that the river basins currently experiencing this leadership gap include the Chad Basin Development Authority, which encompasses regions around the Lake Chad Basin; the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, which oversees areas drained by the Benue River and its tributaries from the international border to Pai and Donga River; the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, covering regions at the confluence of the Benue and Niger Rivers; the Cross River Basin Development Authority, which includes areas served by the Cross River and its tributaries; and the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority, located east of the Niger River in regions drained by the Imo and Anambra Rivers.

There are also the Niger River Basin Development Authority, which is mandated to handle areas drained by the Niger River starting in the North from the river’s confluence with Malendo River and down to Niger River’s confluence with Ubo River; Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority; Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority; Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority; Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority; Hadejia-Jama’re River Basin Development Authority, and Upper Niger River-Niger, Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) were created in various regions of the country in 1976 to establish a framework for agricultural advancement.

Their focus includes providing irrigation water for year-round farming, developing fisheries projects, promoting mechanized agriculture, and enhancing livestock production.

Additionally, they were tasked with improving navigation, generating hydroelectric power, and fostering the creation of industrial complexes to strengthen collaborative business ventures between the private and public sectors within agriculture and its associated value chain.

During a visit to the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Authority, a senior official, who preferred to remain unnamed, acknowledged to reporters that the delay in forming its management board has hindered service delivery to farmers during the dry season.

He noted that, despite the overarching national objectives for agricultural growth and food security, the absence of leadership within the RBDAs is causing challenges in executing policies and programs for the agricultural sector, especially during the current dry season.

He further explained that the postponement in establishing the management boards has rendered the implementation of certain programs unfeasible, as the interim management committees face limitations in their operational scope and decision-making authority.

He said, “You know there are different services and interventions provided by River Basins, and such intervention must be timely. Any delay in providing them is tantamount to jeopardising farmers’ investment.”

Nothing Has Stopped, Appropriate Persons Have Taken Over Administrative Activities

Upon being reached for comment, the public relations officer at the Hadejia Jamare River Basin Authority headquarters in Kano, Comrade Salisu Baba Hamza, recognized the existing administrative gap within the agency.

However, he emphasized that this situation has not hindered its operations.

Hamza explained that within the public service framework, there are designated officers who assume responsibilities during transitional periods until permanent appointments are finalized.

“So, this is what happened in our Authority: All the administrative activities have been taken over by appropriate persons for the interim period, and nothing has been stopped within the limits of the jurisdiction.

“For example, on February 28, the interim management paid a courtesy visit to the Jigawa State governor where critical issues were discussed. On March 8, 2025, we had the distribution of over 1,000 solar-powered water pump generating sets in Bichi local government area of Kano state.

“Yes, the interim management indeed has limits in its operations, but overall, I can authoritatively tell you that work is going on as designed pending the inauguration of the new board,” he said.

At the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Minna, Niger State, it was learnt that a substantive managing director, Abdullahi Tajudeen Aliyu, assumed office last year.

However, it was gathered that he had been battling with funding challenges since he assumed office.

The sources further disclosed that most of their dams, especially in Niger State around Wushishi and Kaduna State had ceased to be providing water for irrigation farming.

In fact, some staff members told LEADERSHIP Sunday that for over two years, their operations had been low-key because there were not enough budgetary provisions and the release of funds even if there were provisions in the fiscal plans.

They, therefore, urged the federal government to leverage its renewed policy on agriculture by properly funding the river basin to boost cereal crop production in the areas of coverage, which are the FCT, Niger and Kaduna states.

Also, at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), Ilorin, Kwara State, the absence of the new board is hampering the operations of the agency.

Findings in Ilorin showed that a caretaker committee is still running the all-important agricultural agency.

We Are Yet To Receive Our Appointment Letters

Speaking to journalists, a newly appointed NLRBDA board member noted that he and other board members had yet to receive their letters of appointment.

“The truth is that we have not received our letters of appointment. Therefore, we have not been able to resume work at LRNDA, Ilorin,” he said.

Some agency staff, who requested to remain anonymous, indicated that lacking a functional board hinders the organization’s operations.

They noted that the caretaker committee faces certain limitations preventing it from fully executing its responsibilities, in contrast to a board with complete authority to manage the basin’s affairs.

They emphasized the importance of the relevant authorities issuing appointment letters for the board members to revitalize the agency, particularly with the rainy season approaching.

On the other hand, a senior management representative asserted that the LNRBDA is effectively fulfilling its mandate as anticipated. He stated that the federal government’s funding for the agency adheres to established procedures and has not been compromised in any manner.

“The LNRBDA has been actively engaged in projects aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and sustainability in its area of jurisdiction.

“The authority has installed solar-powered irrigation pumps to promote cost-effective and sustainable dry-season farming. The provision of solar-powered irrigation pumps to over 200 trained farmers in areas such as Ilala, Oke-Oyi, Akerebiata, Egbejila, Giriyan, and Ejiba, has drastically reduced total reliance on petroleum products, thereby lowering production costs and enhancing water use efficiency.

“The authority is also currently carrying out infrastructural development projects across its area of coverage, which include road construction and rehabilitation, potable water supply, erosion control works, solar lights, and PEWASH projects.

“The caretaker committee is performing maximally within the ambit of the mandate given to it and the authority is forging ahead,” he said.

In light of the ongoing debate regarding the postponement of the River Basin’s governing boards’ appointments, the operations of the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) in Borno State have been significantly affected by the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.

A reliable insider familiar with the basin’s operations before the onset of the insurgency further informed journalists that there were previously three key project locations: Marte in the Marte local government area, Baga in the Kukawa local government area, and Ngala in the Ngala local government area. These sites were known for extensive rice and wheat irrigation farming.

The insider further noted that before the conflict, the wheat produced in the Marte council made a substantial contribution to the nation’s wheat supply. Unfortunately, the region has struggled to regain its former vitality due to the ongoing insurgency.

“The three major projects the Basin used to carry out are not accessible due to the Boko Haram insurgency. The projects were sited in Marte, Baga and Ngala. We were having projects of wheat irrigation during the dry season and rice farming during the rainy season.

“We used to cultivate 18 hectares in Baga, 27,000 hectares in Ngala and 22 hectares in Marte, making 67,000 hectares in the three major project sites,” the source told Leadership.

In response to inquiries regarding the situation in the Chad Basin, particularly concerning the postponement of appointing a permanent board of directors, Mohammed Zanna, the acting managing director, chose not to provide any comments.

Nevertheless, he instructed the Basin’s information officer, Mohammed Bukar Alibe, to guide media personnel in submitting his request to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation for further clarification.

At the ministry in Abuja, a senior official indicated that only the minister was authorized to address the concerns raised and advised the journalists to follow up next week, after the minister’s return from an official trip.