Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th March, 2025

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has summoned Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos State, following her viral TikTok post criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that a message from the NYSC Local Government Inspector (LGI), obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, instructed Rita, identified by code number LA/24B/832, to report to the Eti Osa 3 local government office by 10 a.m. on Monday without fail.

Recall that Rita had posted a tearful video on TikTok under the handle @talktoraye, expressing frustration over the rising cost of goods in Nigeria. Her emotional outcry quickly gained widespread attention, prompting an official response from the NYSC board.

In the video, she described Tinubu as a “terrible” President, accusing the government of neglecting the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed deep concern over the decline of Nigeria’s traditional institution, stating that several royal thrones across the country are now occupied by criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits, and kidnappers.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made these remarks in one of his recently released books, “Nigeria: Past and Future,” published to mark his 88th birthday.

In Chapter 14 of the book, he lamented that the dignity, honour, and distinction once associated with traditional rulers during the colonial and early post-independence eras have been eroded.

Beyond the traditional institution, Obasanjo also issued a stern warning about Nigeria’s future, cautioning that the country could experience violent change of power if it continues on the current path of maladministration.

He pointed out that Nigeria is blessed with talented and hardworking youths, but many are disillusioned by widespread corruption, mismanagement of national resources, and poor leadership.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of deliberately obstructing the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling, particularly the directive requiring him to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Assembly called on the public to hold the governor accountable for due process, rather than allowing him to manipulate public sentiment to cast lawmakers in a negative light.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Assembly Spokesperson, Enemi Alabo George, questioned Fubara’s claim that he had submitted the budget for reconsideration.

According to the lawmakers, Fubara’s failure to formally re-present the budget is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which ordered him to follow due legislative procedure.

The lawmakers urged residents of Rivers State to demand compliance with the rule of law, emphasizing that the governor’s alleged delay tactics were slowing down critical governance processes.

They maintained that rather than engaging in public relations stunts, the governor should fulfill his constitutional responsibilities to ensure seamless governance in the state.

As talks of a political coalition gain momentum ahead of the 2027 presidential election, former Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that he will support a fresh southerner or northerner who is willing to serve only a single four-year tenure.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, who recently dumped the Labour Party in February 2025, said his decision is anchored on equity and fairness, aligning with Nigeria’s unwritten rule of rotational presidency between the North and South.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television, Okonkwo stressed the need for a unified opposition to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The discussion around a broad opposition alliance was further fueled by the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai has since been seen meeting with major opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Like El-Rufai, Okonkwo recently met with Atiku, advocating for a united front against the ruling party.

He insisted that forming a strong coalition would be the only viable strategy to remove the APC from power in 2027.

Okonkwo described the upcoming election as one of the most complicated political scenarios in Nigeria’s history.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has provided a detailed account of how she successfully attended the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, despite not being officially nominated by the Nigerian government.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Premium Times on Sunday, Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed that she registered online as a senator, leveraging her previous participation in IPU meetings to secure accreditation.

The senator explained that she personally financed her trip to the parliamentary event, after receiving approval to attend.

This is not her first appearance at an IPU event. She previously accompanied Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the 148th IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in March 2024, as part of Nigeria’s official delegation.

During the assembly, Akpabio called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid access in war-affected regions.

Clarifying how she gained access to the recent New York IPU meeting, Akpoti-Uduaghan disclosed that her past participation in meetings organized by the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) played a key role.

She also emphasized that IPU events are not exclusive to government officials, as civil society organizations and individuals can attend as well.

She further noted that she traveled using a visa on her ordinary Nigerian passport, and not an official government passport.

Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed her six-month suspension from the Senate as illegal, insisting that it does not strip her of her legitimacy as an elected senator.

Agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully seized cocaine hidden within prayer beads and handmade footwear.

Naija News reports that the agency reported that the individuals were apprehended while trying to transport these illegal drugs into the Holy Land.

The Director of Media and Advocacy for the agency, Femi Babafemi, shared this information in a statement that included images of the seized items.

Babafemi, in the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, 16th March 2025, stated that in the past week, the Agency’s Commands and formations nationwide have continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) through various sensitization initiatives targeting schools, places of worship, workplaces, and communities.

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagun, has refuted reports of his resignation, labeling them as false and the work of mischief-makers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Personal Assistant to the Acting National Chairman, Nuru Shehu Jos, dismissed the claims as fake news, asserting that they were deliberately fabricated to mislead the public and destabilize the party.

The PDP clarified that Ambassador Damagun remains in his position, emphasizing that the party’s constitution guarantees the National Chairman a four-year tenure in the first instance.

The party also denied allegations that Arise News was the source of the false resignation report, urging the public to disregard such misleading claims.

Furthermore, the PDP warned those responsible for spreading misinformation to desist or risk legal consequences.

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has reportedly departed the rehabilitation centre where she has been undergoing treatment following the crash of her marriage to legendary singer, Tuface Idibia.

The singer, according to reports, made a sudden exit from the rehabilitation centre and has chosen to tread a different path in dealing with her emotional and marriage struggles.

Naija News reports that Annie is yet to make any public statement since the news of her crashed marriage to 2baba went viral.

However, sources who spoke with R, as quoted by Vanguard, said the actress had been deeply reflecting on the events that led her to seek help in the first place.

The sources also confirmed her sudden departure from the rehab facility.

Another insider said that although Annie has left the rehab, it doesn’t mean her healing is complete; but she has only chosen a different path to her recovery.

Chelsea’s pursuit of a Champions League spot for the upcoming season suffered a setback with a lackluster 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, coinciding with Fulham’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Mikel Merino netted the sole goal in a match that failed to excite, allowing Arsenal to solidify their position in second place and narrow the gap to 12 points behind the dominant Liverpool.

The absence of Cole Palmer, who was sidelined due to illness, was keenly felt by Chelsea as they succumbed to a defeat that jeopardizes their chances of finishing in the top four.

Currently, Chelsea holds the fourth position, but they are closely pursued by five teams, ranging from Manchester City in fifth to Aston Villa in ninth, all within four points of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Arsenal has faced significant challenges in scoring since Kai Havertz sustained a season-ending injury, which has compelled midfielder Merino to take on an improvised centre-forward role.

The Spanish international emerged as the match’s decisive player, scoring from a corner with a well-placed header off Martin Odegaard’s cross in the 20th minute.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United win the 2025 Carabao Cup ahead of Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

A stunning header from the newly selected England left-back, Burn put Eddie Howe’s team ahead just before half-time. This goal was well-earned, as Newcastle effectively restricted Liverpool to a mere single shot throughout the first half.

Shortly after Isak had a goal ruled out for offside, the talented Swede extended the lead to 2-0 with a precise finish following an assist from Jacob Murphy.

Naija News reports that Newcastle successfully executed their strategy in the first half of their Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Kieran Trippier delivered a corner kick that soared high and was directed deep away from the goal.

The intended recipient was none other than Dan Burn, the towering 6ft 7ins defender from Blyth, who stands nearly two meters tall.

A 94-minute goal from Federico Chiesa could not help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup trophy this season.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.