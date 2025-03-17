Sowore, Lawyers Accompany Corps Member Who Called Tinubu ‘Terrible’ President To NYSC Office

Former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has expressed his support for Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who is currently facing criticism due to her viral video that critiques President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the corps member gained significant attention after she posted a TikTok video in which she voiced her concerns about the deteriorating economic situation in the country and openly challenged Tinubu’s leadership.

Following her remarks, she claimed to have received threats, igniting a broader discussion on the issues of free speech and political dissent in Nigeria.

Additionally, she posted a screenshot of a summons from the NYSC, requiring her to appear at the Local Government Inspector’s office in Eti Osa 3 on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

In a video shared on 𝕏 on Monday, Sowore announced that he had met with Uguamaye in Lagos and would be joining her, along with a team of lawyers, at the NYSC Local Government Inspector’s office.

“The journey with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, has commenced in Lagos.

“She is scheduled to appear before the LGI (Local Government Inspector) today and we will escort her to their offices. We are all en route with attorneys,” Sowore captioned the video.

Sowore’s engagement has heightened the visibility of Uguamaye’s situation, attracting greater scrutiny towards her case and the possible consequences she might encounter from the NYSC or other governing bodies.

Currently, there has been no formal response from the NYSC concerning this issue.