SGF Akume Distance Self From EFCC Investigation

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has distanced himself from allegations of corruption, reiterating his commitment to transparency accountability and integrity.

Naija News reports that the Personal Assistant to the SGF, Andrew Uchi, is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over allegations of multi-billion naira corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

Sources familiar with the investigation disclose that Uchi remained in EFCC custody as of Sunday.

Earlier reports indicated that Uchi was assisting the anti-graft agency in probing allegations involving corruption, bribery, and money laundering, with the amount allegedly involved estimated at around 10 billion naira.

“It may be more than N10 billion or not up to that amount, but I know EFCC officials are still questioning him,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Sources further disclosed that Uchi has been in EFCC custody since Monday, March 10, 2025, after being invited over a petition alleging that he had acquired properties valued at over 6 billion naira in Abuja, Jos (Plateau State), and Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Reacting in statement on Monday, Director, Information and Public Relations OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, said: “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency , accountability, and integrity

We recognize the efforts of the EFCC on this matter to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing.

“The OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on this matter.“