Rivers Government Reacts As Assembly Accuses Fubara Of Budget Sabotage

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Sunday, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of insincerity in implementing the Supreme Court ruling, which mandated him to re-present the 2025 budget.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers, who are aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, claim that Fubara’s assertion that he had written to the Assembly for the budget presentation was false.

Despite Fubara’s insistence that the request was submitted, the Assembly’s spokesman, Enemi Alabo George, maintained that no such correspondence had been received.

Reacting to the allegations, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson in a chat with Punch, insisted that Fubara had indeed written to the House, notifying them of his intention to present the budget.

“The governor’s letter was well-constructed, properly addressed, and clearly articulated,” Johnson said.

He added that while the Assembly is currently on indefinite recess, they could convene an emergency session to address the budget presentation.

“We have proposed Wednesday, March 19, for the budget presentation. If the House has received our communication, I expect them to create a pathway for this to happen. The presentation will take no more than an hour, after which they will have sufficient time to review it,” Johnson stated.

Assembly Spokesman: Fubara Is Playing To The Gallery

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Assembly spokesman Enemi George challenged Governor Fubara to provide an acknowledged copy of the letter he claimed to have sent.

“Last week, on his way to an event in Ogoni, the governor stopped at the gate of the Assembly Quarters to speak to the press. During this interview, he asserted that he had sent a letter to the House, notifying them of his intention to present the Appropriation Bill. However, no such letter was received,” George said.

He further ridiculed claims that the letter was sent via WhatsApp, calling it an “awkward, unprofessional, and embarrassing” method of communication.

“As I speak, social media is flooded with claims of a letter from the governor to the Assembly regarding the budget presentation. Nothing could be further from the truth. We categorically state that no such letter has been received by the House or its staff.”

“We challenge the governor and his aides to produce an acknowledgment copy or any evidence proving that the letter was sent and received,” he added.

George further alleged that Governor Fubara was deliberately obstructing legislative processes, preventing the House from collaborating to resolve the crisis.

“After the Supreme Court judgment, we wrote to the governor, urging him to submit the budget for speedy consideration. Our goal was to pass the bill by March 15, 2025, to ensure we could approach the Federal Government for the release of funds withheld due to the court’s ruling.”

“Instead of cooperating, the governor rejected our letter, and our staff attempting to deliver it were assaulted at the Government House gate. Undeterred, we resorted to using a courier service, but still, the governor refused to engage with us,” he revealed.

He also noted that the Supreme Court ruling invalidated the appointments of most state commissioners, yet Fubara refused to send a fresh list for screening.

“Once again, our letter was rejected at the Government House, forcing us to use a courier service. Instead of complying, the governor instructed the commissioners to take legal action against us and directed state ministries and agencies not to engage with the Assembly in any form,” he alleged.

George emphasized that the House of Assembly is an independent arm of government, warning that Fubara’s refusal to engage with lawmakers could set a dangerous precedent.

“This is a dangerous precedent. A single individual cannot be allowed to hold an entire state hostage due to personal ego. The Rivers State Government, as it stands, is non-functional,” he stated.

He also lamented the hardships faced by lawmakers, citing the destruction of the Assembly Complex, attacks on members’ residences, and the seizure of their allowances for over 18 months.

“We have endured immense suffering for trying to fulfill our constitutional duties. However, we will not allow the governor to extend this hardship to the people of Rivers State,” he said.

George urged the public, civil servants, pensioners, teachers, and healthcare workers to call on Fubara to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis.

“Public servants, pensioners, teachers, and healthcare workers depend on government funding. The governor’s actions jeopardize their livelihoods. We must all call on him to do the right thing for the sake of the state and its people,” he concluded.