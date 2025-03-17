Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Address Alleged Impeachment Plans Against Governor Fubara

The political standoff in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly has escalated, with tensions deepening following the Supreme Court’s reinstatement of lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the renewed rift has fueled speculation about potential impeachment moves against the governor.

In a discussion with DAILY POST, Chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Information and official spokesperson for the House, Hon. Enemi George, provided insights into the controversy, dismissing claims that the lawmakers have initiated impeachment proceedings.

Addressing widespread reports suggesting that the Assembly was plotting to remove Governor Fubara, George clarified: “That kind of discussion has not been tabled. Impeachment doesn’t just fall from the sky. A member of the House has to move a motion, maybe after an investigation, and the governor must be found guilty before the issue of impeachment can arise. Nobody has discussed that in the House before, and no member can just stand up and say he wants to impeach the governor today or tomorrow. It doesn’t happen like that.”

He further expressed disappointment over the ongoing political turmoil, stating: “We thought that by now, we would have moved past all these crises. No matter how all of us want to pretend, our state is not moving forward. We are at a standstill. Nobody is happy that we are where we are. It doesn’t have to be about me or the governor.

“Right now, everybody has to shelve personal interests and focus on the collective interest of the state. 2027 is still far. We haven’t even delivered on the mandate for which we were elected, yet we are already engaging in 2027 politics.”

Financial Strain on the Assembly

Beyond the political wrangling, another major concern for the lawmakers is the financial constraints they have faced since the crisis began in 2024.

Hon. George revealed that the Assembly has been financially starved, making it difficult to function effectively.

“The governor has withheld our one-year, six-month allowances, and when I say allowances, I’m not talking about funds meant for Assembly members alone. It is the entire institution. We have almost 200 staff, and aside from that, we need to buy diesel, pay for essential services, and keep the Assembly running. All of these allowances were withheld until the moment that I’m speaking to you.”