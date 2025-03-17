‘Respect Quickly Vanishes When A Man’s Wealth Fades’ – Oluwadolarz Speaks Amidst Allegations Of Cheating

Nigerian skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, has broken his silence days after he was accused of infidelity by his fiancee, Ifeluv.

Naija News recalls Ifeluv called out her fiancee, Oluwadolarz, for constantly trying to sabotage their relationship with his constant cheating and lying.

She disclosed that she initially left Oluwadolarz due to his alleged infidelity but gave him another chance after he spent two years trying to convince her he had changed.

She, however, lamented that Oluwadolarz has failed to change, and she has been shouldering most of the responsibility for their child.

Oluwadolarz had remained silent since the matter made headlines on social media.

However, the skitmaker shared some cryptic posts on Monday via his Instagram account.

Though it’s not immediately clear if the posts are a direct reaction to the allegations against him, the entertainer lamented that respect quickly vanishes when money is no longer available.

“When a man has wealth, he’s often revered like royalty; but when same wealth fades, respect quickly vanishes.

“The same people that used to say “Thanks for everything, you are the best”….they change their tone to “what have you ever done for me? Who you be sef?

“It’s a lesson I’ve learned firsthand. May we never become a thing of the past. we keep pushing,” he wrote.

In another post wherein he shared a song he is working on, the skit maker hinted that the truth is not always what it seems like and added that lies make the biggest noise.

“Hug me close while you dim my light. Tears for the camera, pain for the views. Could you turn off the screen so you could sit in the truth. Loudest cries with the biggest lies,” the song lyrics read.