Practice Sacrifice Before Recommending It – Ezekwesili To Tinubu

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said President Bola Tinubu has to practice the sacrifice he recommended for the citizens.

Naija News reports that the human rights activist decried the economic hardship faced by citizens as a result of Tinubu’s policies.

Speaking with News Central, the former Minister said if she were to meet the President, she would tell him to read what sacrifice means before urging citizens to sacrifice while the political class lives in plenty.

“I would tell him (Tinubu) to go read the meaning of sacrifice so that he can practice it before recommending it,” she said.

The former Solid Mineral Minister blamed the power sector privatization politics for the lingering electricity challenge in the country.

According to her, privatization was supposed to put an end to the nation’s energy crisis, but it was handed over to political gladiators and jokers.

“They did the whole privatization process in that particular sector in the breach. So all kinds of political gladiators and jokers suddenly became people interested in the energy sector,” she stated.

Ezekwesili stressed the need for Nigerians to participate actively in the 2027 election to save the country. She noted that the events that took place before, during and after the 2023 general election should be an eye opener for Nigerians.

“As we go into 2027, we know the kinds of shenanigans that happened in the 2023 elections. And then the next thing they said, go to court. Why did they sell you to go to court? Because they’ve taken captive the whole judicial system. The citizens of Nigeria have to say, this country is worth saving,” she added.