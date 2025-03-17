Popular Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya Arrested Over Naira Mutilation

The Kano State chapter of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody the well-known TikTok personality, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, on allegations of Naira mutilation and misuse.

Naija News understands that Kunta was arrested particularly for the act of spraying money, which contravenes Nigerian law.

A source from the commission has informed an indigenous radio station in Kano, Freedom Radio, that Murja is presently in EFCC detention.

The EFCC has been ramping up its efforts to address the widespread practice of money spraying at various events, including parties and birthday celebrations.

In recent developments, the commission has also apprehended other TikTok influencers, such as Al’amin G-Fresh and Ashir Idris, on comparable charges.

At this time, there has been no official comment from either the EFCC or the legal representatives of Murja Ibrahim Kunya regarding this situation.

Just recently, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, both warned Nigerians against mutilating the Naira.

Naija News reports that the duo gave the warning at the bank’s security workshop held in Abuja last Thursday, where security and law enforcement agencies gathered to address the issue.

In his remarks, Cardoso disclosed that recent mystery shopping exercises conducted in major commercial hubs, including Abuja, Asaba, Awka, Benin, Ilorin, Kano, and Ibadan, uncovered disturbing instances of Naira commoditization and abuse.

He said, “A critical concern that arises from these transactions is an illegal act and a premium charged on banknotes ranging from 20 percent to 40 percent per transaction.

“The gravity of this situation is further exposed by a recent exercise where banknotes amounting to N2.3 million were acquired with a total payment, including premiums, of N3.2 million.

“The blatant disregard for our nation’s legal tender not only weakens the value of the Naira but also erodes respect for our national identity. If we disrespect it this way and expect a strong Naira, we are deceiving ourselves.”

The CBN Governor called for strict measures to deter these practices, emphasising the role of law enforcement agencies in identifying and prosecuting individuals engaged in illicit currency dealings.

“By sending a strong message to the public that these actions will not be tolerated, we can foster a sense of responsibility and respect towards our currency,” he added.

On his part, the National Security Adviser, Ribadu, stressed the need for law enforcement agencies to take stronger action against offenders.

He further called for stricter regulatory measures against abusers of Nigeria’s local currency.