Police Speak On Report Of Hoodlums Attacking, Burning Wike’s Residence

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that the Port Harcourt residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums.

On Sunday night, several online media platforms (not Naija News) alleged that Wike’s residence was under siege and had been torched by unidentified individuals.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, described the reports as false and misleading.

Reacting to the viral claims, Iringe-Koko clarified that the police have no record of such an incident, adding that the allegations were a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and create panic.

Iringe-Koko said, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading and malicious report circulating on various online media platforms, falsely claiming that riots have erupted in Rivers State, leading to the burning of the residence of the former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, along with other acts of violence.”

She further stated that the state remains peaceful, and there has been no such attack on Wike’s residence or any other major security breach.

“The Command categorically states that this report is entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to incite unrest and spread fear among law-abiding residents. There is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state,” she said.

The police spokesperson warned against spreading misinformation, emphasizing that those found guilty of fabricating such reports would face legal consequences.

According to the spokesperson, “The Police Command sternly warns those responsible for spreading such incendiary falsehoods to desist from engaging in activities capable of inciting public disorder. The full weight of the law will be brought to bear on individuals or groups found guilty of spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt the peace in any form.”

She reassured residents of the police command’s commitment to maintaining security in Rivers State and urged the public to rely only on credible sources for information while reporting any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.