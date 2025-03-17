NYSC Official ‘Flee’ As Corps Member Who Criticized Tinubu Storm LG Alongside Sowore, Others

The Local Government Inspector of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly absconded after summoning a Corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu‘s administration.

Naija News recalls that Rita posted a tearful video on TikTok under the handle @talktoraye expressing frustration over the rising cost of goods in Nigeria. Her emotional outcry quickly gained widespread attention, prompting an official response from the NYSC board.

In the video, she described Tinubu as a “terrible” President, accusing the government of neglecting the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

She also lamented her financial struggles as a corps member, stating that the monthly NYSC allowance is insufficient to cover basic expenses.

Amidst the outrage online, a message from the NYSC Local Government Inspector (LGI), obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, instructed Rita, identified by code number LA/24B/832, to report to the Eti Osa 3 local government office by 10 a.m. on Monday without fail.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Nigerian activist cum politician, Omoyele Sowore, said he accompanied Raye to the LGI’s office alongside some legal practitioners.

Sowore said the NYSC official absconded and did not show up throughout their stay.

He wrote: “We arrived at the Eti-Osa LGI offices of the National Youth Service Corps with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye in Lagos.

“She was scheduled to appear before the LGI today and we escorted her to their offices with attorneys, Festus Ogun, Adeyinka Oyesomi and Ojienoh Justice but LGI official had absconded failing to show up throughout our stay.

“We will be back! #RevolutionNow #tinubuisaterriblepresident.”