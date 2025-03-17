Nobody Can Make My Kind Of Music – Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has advised creatives to remain focused and grounded, stating that not every talent will stand the test of time.

He, however, expressed confidence that he would continue to be relevant in the music industry for as long as he desires, adding that nobody can make the kind of music he makes.

The singer recalled how a fellow up-and-coming rapper mocked him on a freestyle in 2017 after the unnamed rapper got signed to Olamide YBNL Nation.

He said the then-YBNL signee namedropped him on a freestyle, saying he would never be successful in the music industry.

Speaking via series of tweets Blaqbonez wrote, “Because u got a deal before me, you added my name to your freestyles, ‘you no go ever blow like Blaqbonez’, all because Olamide signed you, you thought he was God abi??

“I pray u see these tweets and reflect on your life, at how quick u were ready to sh*t on people, we were in rap battle groups together for years, but as them sign u, it was time to shit on me, my work ethic & everything cos you saw into the future and knew I was never going to blow up right??

“No be every kind of talent fit last for years, I know who I am, I will be here for as long I want to be, the music i make nobody can make it, I have fans that have been there since the very beginning, not the ones wey discover me with ‘Bling’ or all that sh*t, the ones I’m talking about know themselves.”