No Politician Has Taken Judiciary For A Wild Goose Chase Like Anyanwu – Mark

Former Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jacob Mark, has accused Samuel Anyanwu of trying to evade compliance with the court judgment that removed him as PDP National Secretary.

Describing it as the height of abuse of court process, Mark claimed that Anyanwu was attempting to prolong his stay in office despite multiple rulings against him.

He shared his reservation during an interview on Arise News.

Speaking further, Mark stated that he feels sorry for Anyanwu because his lawyers have refused to be frank with him and stop his wild goose chase.

He said, “To the best of my knowledge, there’s no politician that has taken the judiciary for a very big wild goose ride like Anyanwu has done, has enjoyed over the last few months. All the courts that he has travelled to have given judgment against him, And he has refused to comply with all the judgments. He started from the High Court, went to the Court of Appeal, wanted a stay of execution, that was not granted. He rushed to the Federal High Court in Abuja and was seeking the same stay of execution using another case.

“Luckily, this time around, the court refused to grant him that application, insisting that he should put the other parties on notice. I think the matter was adjourned to this week or next week. He still went to the Supreme Court and filed the same application, seeking a stay of execution on the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

“And for me, that is the height of abuse of a court process. Because every lawyer, at least worth his salt, knows that when there is a declaratory judgment, you don’t go looking for stay of execution. And I feel sorry for him. Probably his lawyers have refused to be very frank with him, or he has also refused to listen to his lawyers, because these are elementary issues that senior lawyers, particularly the ones representing him, should know, that you don’t go about filing spurious applications, left, right, and centre, because you don’t want to comply with the judgment of a court, a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal, not a small area court somewhere, no, the Court of Appeal. So for me, Samuel Anyanwu has enjoyed a lot of leeway. He has had his way all the way, toying with the judiciary and exposing the judges to ridicule by refusing to comply with the simple letters of the judgment. And that is wrong, it should never be condoned. And no lawyer should be found supporting that kind of behaviour.”