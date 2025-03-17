New Kano Commissioner Of Police, Ibrahim Bakori Assumes Duty

The newly appointed Police Commissioner of Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has officially taken on his responsibilities.

Naija News reports that Bakori, who is the 47th individual to hold this position in Kano State, succeeds Salman Dogo Garba, the former Commissioner, who has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

This information was shared in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

According to Haruna, Bakori is a highly experienced police officer with over 28 years in service, bringing significant expertise to his new position.

Born on February 6, 1969, in the Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina State, he joined the Nigeria Police Force on August 15, 1996, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, having trained at the esteemed Police Academy Wudil in Kano.

The new Commissioner holds a PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nassarawa State University, Keffi, as well as a Master’s degree in Peace, Conflict, and Strategic Studies from Kaduna State University and another Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Abuja.

He has participated in numerous professional development courses, including the Police Mobile Force Operation Course, Advanced Detective Course, and Strategic Leadership and Command Course. Notably, CP Bakori has travelled to over 25 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, enhancing his knowledge of international policing strategies and best practices.

Bakori has held various roles throughout his career, including Officer in Charge of Patrol and Guard at Akwanga Division, Divisional Crime Officer for Lafia and Doma Divisions in Nassarawa Command, and Aid-De-Camp to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Among his previous roles, Bakori has served as a Junior Staff Officer in the Department of Operations at Force Headquarters in Abuja, as the Escort Commander for the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and as the Unit Commander and Second-in-Command of the Squadron Commander at 45 PMF, also at Force Headquarters in Abuja, among other positions.

Upon taking office, Bakori committed to working diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Kano State.

He has urged the community to collaborate with the police and share valuable information to assist in combating crime.

The Kano State Police Command encourages the citizens of the State to provide their full support and cooperation to the new Commissioner of Police in his efforts to enhance safety and security in Kano.