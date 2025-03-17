Natasha: First Lady Is Economical With Truth – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was economical with the truth in her statement concerning Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation.

Naija News reported that the First Lady, in a statement, addressing Natasha‘s sexual harassment allegation, enjoined women to raise themselves to the position that men would not talk to them anyhow.

She described the Senate as a matured institution that should not be brought to disrepute.

“It’s a matured chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time, only that, women raise yourself, don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you anyhow,” she said.

In an interview with News Central, Ezekwesili said Mrs. Tinubu needed to do more study on sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

She recalled that the wife of President Bola Tinubu, during her time in the Senate, engaged in an issue that caused “trashy” talk from a male senator.

“I think she (First Lady) was being economical with the truth. Because I assumed that she would need to go watch the tape of what happened between her and a fellow member of the Senate some years ago. I wonder what conduct she put up that earned her the kind of very trashy talk that we heard from her male counterpart. I think enough said.

“But I would actually ask her, in the position that she has, to try and learn. She needs to go read about this issue of sexual and gender-based violence, because it is a problem globally,” she stated.