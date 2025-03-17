List Of Lawmakers Who Signed Misconduct Allegation Notice Against Fubara, Deputy

The political crisis in Rivers State deepened on Monday as twenty-six lawmakers filed a misconduct petition against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers, who were present at the plenary session, formally submitted the petition to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, alleging constitutional breaches by the governor and his deputy.

The lawmakers stated that their action was taken in compliance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates that at least one-third of the House members must sign such an allegation and specify the details of the misconduct.

The petition was officially transmitted to Governor Fubara and his deputy on Monday, with the Speaker expected to serve the notices on all House members within seven days, as required by law.

See the list of the lawmakers who signed the petition below: