Lagos APC Predicts More Defections As Jandor Returns To Party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has predicted that more opposition members will join the party following the return of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his loyalists back to its fold.

Naija News reports that Jandor, who announced his resignation from the PDP a few weeks back, announced his return to the APC during a press conference on Monday.

Recall that Adeniran last week, met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja shortly after dumping the PDP.

In announcing his defection to the APC, Adeniran on Monday, reiterated that he left the PDP due to the inability of the party’s national leadership to deal with some members who engaged in anti-party activities in the 2023 lection.

He added that he held consultations with several political parties before eventually pitching his tent with the APC in the best interest of the people of Lagos State.

In an interview with journalists in Lagos on Monday, the State APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said that the party was excited to welcome Jandor back to the party.

Oladejo said there there is sufficient opportunity for Jandor to contribute his quota to the continuous success of the government and growth of the party.

He said, “He is welcome home.

“We are happy that he now appreciates the fact that Lagos State is still better and safer in the hands of the progressives, who have enjoyed the uninterrupted trust and confidence of our people since the inception of this dispensation.

“We believe there is sufficient opportunity for him to contribute his quota to the continuous success of our government and the growth of our party.

“We are expecting more defectors in the days ahead.”