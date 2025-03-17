Just In: Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment To Bishop Kukah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the appointment was announced on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Alongside Bishop Kukah, key officials were appointed to lead the institution. Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas will serve as Vice-Chancellor, Sanusi Gambo Adamu as Registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as Bursar, and Prof. Daniel Abubakar as University Librarian.

Additionally, President Tinubu named Mr. Thomas Etuh (North Central), Chief Fabian Nwaora (South East), Prof. Femi Taiwo (South West), and Zarah Bukar (North East) as members of the university’s Governing Council.

The statement highlighted that the appointees were selected based on their distinguished careers and leadership experience, with the responsibility of positioning the university as a center for academic excellence and research.

President Tinubu urged them to provide strong leadership and establish a solid foundation as the institution prepares to admit its first students in September 2025. He emphasized that the appointments align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, formerly known as Nok University, was renamed following its acquisition by the federal government.