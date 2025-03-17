Senate Speaks On Alleged Arrest Plot Against Akpoti-Uduaghan After IPU Event

The Nigerian Senate has dismissed claims by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that there were plans to arrest her upon her return from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) event in New York.

Senate spokesperson Adeyemi Adaramodu, in a statement released on Monday, clarified that neither Senate President Godswill Akpabio nor the legislative body had any involvement in such allegations.

“She’s looking for her lost content creation needle in a haystack,” Adaramodu remarked, refuting Akpoti-Uduaghan’s assertions.

“The Senate President and the Nigerian Senate have no reason to join issues with her anymore.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously claimed that Senate President Akpabio deployed officials to remove her from the UN premises in New York and that an arrest awaited her upon arrival in Abuja.

She also maintained that her presence at the IPU event was legitimate despite her suspension from the Senate.

In response, Adaramodu dismissed her accusations, suggesting that she was facing the consequences of her own remarks during the IPU gathering.

“If she’s being haunted by her unguarded vituperations against Nigeria at the IPU in faraway New York, she should spare the Senate, which is not ready to be her accomplice in such a sordid voyage,” he stated.

Speaking with Premium Times on Sunday, Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that she had registered online for the IPU event.

When asked about the controversy surrounding her attendance without official approval, she reiterated her claim that an arrest was being planned for her return.

“I’m aware there are plans underway to arrest me as soon as I arrive in Abuja. The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff members, headed by the Chargé D’Affaires of the Nigerian embassy in New York, to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech.

“I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security,” she stated.

Despite these claims, the Senate maintains that it has no reason to engage further with the matter.