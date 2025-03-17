Jandor Set To Return To APC After Resigning From PDP

Former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has reportedly finalized plans to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, who resigned from the PDP two weeks ago, is expected to officially announce his defection today during a press conference at his campaign office in Ikeja, Lagos.

Following his exit from the opposition party, Jandor who was initially a member of the APC before switching to PDP in 2022 met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, where he informed the President of his decision to return to his former political home.

A close associate of Adediran confirmed to The Nation that his return to APC is imminent, adding that all arrangements have been made for his formal re-entry into the ruling party.

Jandor’s decision to rejoin the APC comes amid criticisms from key PDP stakeholders in Lagos. Recently, PDP chieftain Bode George warned that if he decided to take on Jandor, the former governorship candidate “won’t be able to walk the streets of Lagos.”

Jandor’s return to the APC marks a significant shift in Lagos politics, considering his vocal opposition to the ruling party during the 2023 elections.

His defection could further weaken the already fractured Lagos PDP, which has struggled with internal divisions and poor electoral performances in recent years.