Jandor Officially Returns To The APC

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, who announced his resignation from the PDP a few weeks back, announced his return to the APC during a press conference on Monday.

Naija News recalls Adeniran last week, met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja shortly after dumping the PDP.

In announcing his defection to the APC, Adeniran on Monday, reiterated that he left the PDP due to the inability of the party’s national leadership to deal with some members who engaged in anti-party activities in the 2023 lection.

He added that he held consultations with several political parties before eventually pitching his tent with the APC in the best interest of the people of Lagos State.

“Precisely on Monday 3rd March 2025, we announced our resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party because of the inability of the national leadership of the party to, in line with the provisions of its constitution, instill discipline and condemn the anti-party activities carried out by some of the party leaders in the 2023 general elections.

“Since then, we have engaged in very wide consultations with our political associates and teeming followers and supporters across the state. We have equally had series of engagement with various political interests and parties across the country in our quest to choose a platform for the expression of our vision and aspiration for the betterment of the good people of Lagos State.

“In the process of consultation, we had crucial discussions with some leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Progressive Party (YPP) among others. We equally had truth-sharing engagement with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level on the likelihood of rescinding our resignation from the party if the identified wrongs could be corrected,” he said.

Jandor added in his statement that there was a lot of pressure from the PDP national leadership for him to return to the party, but the Lagos State chapter of the party chose to engage in a campaign of calumny against him.

Specifically, Jandor called out elder statesman, Chief Bode George, as responsible for the woes of the PDP in Lagos.

He said: “While PDP at the national level was on our neck to rescind our decision of resigning from the party, the state chapter in Lagos has chosen a campaign of calumny against us and what we represent. I listened to all their vituperations in the media and reasons given for our loss at the polls. Gentlemen of the Press, I appeal that you ask their Supreme Leader, Chief Olabode George whenever he appears on your medium, why he hasn’t won his polling unit for PDP since he joined the party over 20 years ago. I am sure he will tell you it was because of JANDOR.

“Please put the same question to others who had suddenly found their voices after my exit from their party, ask and challenge them to produce their polling unit results for Atiku in the last election or was Atiku; one of the founding Fathers of PDP also a ‘problem’ just like JANDOR?

I won my polling unit for PDP in both the Presidential and Governorship elections, even the Lagos PDP Chairman who released a false statement on the eve of election that party members should work and vote for another party, could not deliver for the other party he canvassed for. We defeated him in front of his house. Our story in the PDP was a case of working with perennial political saboteurs but we have resolved to love our future much more than we hate our past.”

Why APC?

Jandor noted that he dumped the PDP and chose the APC over other parties based on wide consultations and because he realized that the party works for its members.

“After extensive consultations with family, political associates, elder statemen, supporters, and well-meaning Lagosians who share our vision for a greater and more prosperous Lagos, and in identifying that the primary reason a political party exists is to win elections and ultimately form the government to contribute to the welfare, security and total development of the people, we wish to formally announce that we have decided to join a political party that considers winning for its members as top priority, not minding who is on the ballot.

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons upon which we left APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage that says if a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better. In APC, we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state. While in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that will, at every election cycle work against his own party, and willfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers. We have chosen the better alternative.

“Our journey in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 gubernatorial election and the election petition at the tribunal through to the Supreme Court was driven by a sincere desire to win for PDP and serve the people of Lagos state. While we remain proud of the campaign we ran and the support we garnered, we believe that working within the fold of the APC offers a more viable platform to deliver on our promises of good governance for all Lagosians, even if I am not the one on the ballot.

“Our return to the APC is not a decision made lightly. It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and our belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of our people,” he said.

The Influencers

Jandor added that President Bola Tinubu, his son, Seyi Tinubu, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, played critical roles in ensuring his return to the APC and promised to work for the good of the party.

“Let me once again extend our sincere gratitude to the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recognized our modest contributions to democracy and nation building. I must also recognize the relentless efforts of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been on our case for over one year to return ‘home’, and join hands with Mr. President. Upon hearing the news of my resignation from the PDP, the President’s son, Mr. Seyi Tinubu immediately put a call across to say “Egbon, this is the time to come back home.” Prior to that time, Seyi had exhibited the learnings he has had from the best and reached out, asking for support for the administration of his father, the President. What more can a father ask for.

“Before this press conference, I had reached out to the leadership of the APC, both at the state and national levels, and I can tell you, their reactions have been so welcoming. Let me assure Mr. President of our readiness to contribute our experience, vision, and energy to the ongoing work of making Nigeria a place of opportunities , growth, and inclusive development.

“To all our teeming supporters across the state, we assure you that this step is taken with the best interest of Lagos at heart and we urge you all to join us in embracing this new chapter as we work together to build a Lagos that works for everyone.

“We remain committed to the values of service, integrity, and progress. Together, we will continue to champion the cause of a better Lagos for present and future generations.

“Thank you, and may God bless Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Jandor concluded in the personally signed statement.