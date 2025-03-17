Jandor Fixes Date To Announce New Political Party

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is set to reveal his next political platform on Monday (today) after resigning from the PDP.

A close associate of Jandor disclosed that he held a strategic meeting with his political movement, Lagos4Lagos, on Sunday at his office in Liberty House, Ikeja.

During the meeting, Jandor reportedly updated his supporters on the progress of his ongoing consultations with political stakeholders regarding his next move.

Speaking to Western Post, the source said: “Jandor had a meeting with us, the inner caucus of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, today in Liberty House. He informed us of what he had done so far after resigning from the PDP.

“And we assured him of our utmost support in the ongoing consultations. We are with him 100 percent.”

Jandor has been engaging with key political figures since leaving the PDP.

Last Monday, he met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa for nearly two hours. He also met with former Heads of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. Additionally, he consulted with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, and other national political leaders.

The PDP National Secretary and other party leaders have also visited him, urging him to reconsider his resignation from the party.