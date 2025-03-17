‘If Anything Happens To Me Or My Son, Hold Portable Responsible’ – Singer’s Babymama Cries Out

The third babymama of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Honey Berry, has accused him of threatening her life.

Naija News reports that trouble began between the duo on Sunday after Portable shared a screenshot of his DM to Honey Berry online, demanding custody of his child, which led to the exchange of words and the hurling of insults at each other.

In a post via her Instagram page, Honey Berry described Portable as a deadbeat father who should be held responsible if anything happens to her or their son.

She wrote, “I consider this a threat. You stated that you want nothing to do with me and my son. If you don’t want misfortune in your life, don’t ever threaten me.

“Everyone, if anything happens to my son or me, pls hold Portable, aka the deadbeat father-responsible.

“If you go low, I will go lower. If you bring fire to my door, I will bring hell to yours. Even if you want a relationship with your son, you don’t pick and choose when you want to be a father. Alaye, come correct, or you fuck off for life. Another thing, don’t you fucking disrespect me again in your fucking life.

“My son has nothing to learn from you. We don’t do empty talks here, evidence full ground o. Okiki, don’t fucking push me. You know me o.”