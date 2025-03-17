I Visited Babangida Twice, He Told Me He Would Never Write A Book — Ojudu

Former senator, Babafemi Ojudu has questioned the motivation behind former military leader, General Ibrahim Babangida’s memoir, ‘A Journey in Service’.

He suggested that Babangida, who had previously stated he would not write a book, may now be reflecting on past decisions.

Ojudu shared his thoughts at the Toyin Falola Interviews, a forum which held virtually on Sunday.

He disclosed that he visited Babangida twice since he left government and the former military leader told him that he would never write a book.

He said, “I have visited him twice since he left government, and he always insisted he would never write a book.

“The question is: what changed?”

Ojudu, a longtime critic of military rule and a former political detainee under Babangida’s regime, noted that the former leader’s legacy remains shaped by key decisions, particularly the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

“You can imagine the kind of global image he would have cultivated if he had allowed June 12 to stand.

“But he annulled it, and that decision still defines his legacy today,” Ojudu remarked.

He further described A Journey in Service as a defensive narrative that lacks depth.

“The book does not offer the kind of genuine reflection many had hoped for.

“It feels like something written under pressure rather than an honest reckoning with history,” he added.