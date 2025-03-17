‘Height Of Disrespect And Indiscretions’ – Clark’s Family Knocks Wike

The family of the late Edwin Clark has strongly criticized FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for making disparaging comments about the revered elder statesman.

In a statement signed by Prof. C. Clark, the family expressed deep disappointment that Wike chose to engage in political rhetoric instead of showing respect for the deceased.

They described Wike’s remarks as inappropriate and contrary to African traditions that uphold the dignity of the dead.

The family called on well-meaning individuals to caution the former Rivers State Governor.

He said: “Haba! What kind of politics is this that he could not even let the family mourn their father nor allow late Pa Clark to rest in peace? This is unacceptable and in bad taste.

“I thought in African culture and traditions, the dead—especially revered elder statesmen like Pa Clark, who recently passed on and is not yet buried—should be respected, as has been shown by thousands who have come to pay their condolences.

“But not so with Wike! I thank God that the whole world has seen his pathetic, miserable, and bitter politics! It is obvious Wike is Wike, and in the words of late Pa Clark himself, he (Wike) is dancing naked.”

“This is the height of disrespect and indiscretion. One can hardly imagine what Wike can say next,” the statement added.