‘Give Us A Break’ – Ben Bruce Begs Nigerians To Stop Criticizing Leaders

Former senator representing Bayelsa East on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Murray Bruce, has appealed to Nigerians to stop criticising government officials.

Naija News reports that this comes after the National Youth Service Corps summoned a corps member serving in Lagos, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu.

Part of her statement reads, “I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

However, speaking on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Silvervird ‘Man of the Year 2024’ award, Bruce urged Nigerians on social media to give the leaders a break.

According to the politician, Nigerian leaders are a young human team and can make mistakes.

He said, “Those of you on social media, those of you who are all over the world, stop criticising Nigeria; stop criticising our leaders. Okay, we need a break. Stop criticising us. We need a break.

“Alright, that’s all we request. Give us a break. We’re a young human team…we make mistakes, but stop insulting our leaders and stop criticising us.”

Those at the event include Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; majority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, amongst other politicians.