Full Text Of Accusations Levelled Against Fubara, Deputy By Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly has levelled serious allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Naija News reports that a total of 26 lawmakers signed a petition addressed to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, accusing the governor of reckless and unconstitutional expenditure, obstruction of the legislative process, and making appointments without legislative approval.

The lawmakers outlined the following accusations against the governor and his deputy: