Full List Of ‘Sins’ Listed By The Rivers State House Of Assembly In Petition Against Governor Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has levelled allegations of gross misconduct against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The allegations were preferred against him in a petition submitted to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, by twenty-six members of the House.

Naija News reports the petition was officially transmitted to Governor Fubara and his deputy on Monday, with the Speaker expected to serve the notices on all House members within seven days, as required by law.

Below is the list of offences compiled by the lawmakers against the Governor and his Deputy.

1. Reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds contrary to sections 120, 121 (1), and 122 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

2. Hindering or obstructing the Rivers State House of Assembly which is another arm of government protected by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended from carrying out her constitutional duties.

3. Appointment of persons to occupy offices or positions in the Rivers state government without allowing for the requirement of screening and confirmation as prescribed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, other extant laws but making the request of screening to persons other than the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly.

4. Seizure of salaries, allowances and funds to the credit of the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly contrary to sections 121 (3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and other extant laws.

5. Seizure of the salary of the clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly – Mr. Emeka Amadi.

The petition concluded by saying Governor Fubara is not prepared to govern Rivers State in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and his oath of office.