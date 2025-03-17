Fubara: Rivers Crisis Has Continued Unabated Due To Support Wike Is Getting From Tinubu – APC Chieftain, Eze

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has accused President Bola Tinubu of backing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the Rivers State crisis.

Naija News reports that Eze made the accusation while criticising the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers of the state assembly for passing a bill according to immunity for themselves.

The lawmakers had passed three bills, which include: The Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill, 2025, that seeks to grant the House powers, privileges, and immunity to perform its legislative duties; the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal the existing State Electoral Law of 2018 and re-enact a new one to provide for the establishment, composition, and functions of the Commission in line with the Electoral Act of 2022 and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal the State’s Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023, and 2024 and to re-enact a new Local Government Law that will be in sync with contemporary laws in the administration of the Local Government Councils.

However, Eze in a statement on Monday stated that the act shows that Wike’s loyalists are ignorant of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said passing three bills by the House of Assembly exposes them not only as being selfish but as undemocratic elements under a curse.

According to Eze, an Assembly that blocked a governor from presenting the state budget, in line with a judgment of the Supreme Court, is still the one that sat somewhere and passed self-serving bills to satisfy their political ego.

Eze urged Governor Sim Fubara not to assent to any of these laws that are inimical to the emancipation and development of the state.

He said, “For the House to seek immunity in order for them to carry out their clandestine duties shows they either don’t understand the Constitution that granted immunity only to the President, Vice President, Governors, and their Deputies, or they have become democratic despots in the making.

“Blocking Governor Fubara from presenting the state budget, passing three inimical and self-serving bills, and adjourning indefinitely shows they are contemplating an impeachment. Let’s see how this will happen in Rivers State.

“Imagine what is happening under the watch of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria. The political crisis in Rivers has continued unabated due to the support Wike is getting from President Tinubu.

“Without mincing words, Wike and his rampaging ‘yes-sir’ lawmakers are navigating their ways through the body language of Tinubu.

“How can the rule of law, which President Tinubu has insisted should take preeminence, apply only to Fubara while the same maxim is not applicable to the erratic lawmakers?”