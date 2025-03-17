FG Responds To Allegations On Expatriate Quota Administration

The Federal Government has, through the Ministry of Interior, responded to the recent allegations made on national television concerning the management of expatriate quotas within the oil sector.

In a statement issued through its Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on 17th March 2025, the Ministry assured the public that these claims are being taken seriously and measures have been implemented to address the issues raised.

The statement highlights that the Ministry previously announced a review of the authority responsible for approving Expatriate Quota (EQ) and Citizenship applications, as detailed in a circular issued on 12 February 2025.

As a result of this review, all approvals are now centralized under the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, marking a significant and necessary transition from the previous system where Directors held this responsibility.

Naija News reports that this review aligns with the Ministry’s dedication to improving transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in the processing of EQ and Citizenship applications while also aiming to mitigate concerns regarding potential misuse and irregularities within the system.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, along with senior officials from the Ministry and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, recently convened a meeting with the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos on 4 March 2025.

The discussions focused on fostering a favourable business environment and safeguarding the interests of Nigerians and the nation as a whole.

“Rising from the meeting, a review committee was set up consisting the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the organised private sector under NECA.

This committee, according to the Minister, is tasked with examining the current expatriate quota policy as well as making recommendations for improvement where necessary.

“The Minister, again, wishes to assure the public that the Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the administration of expatriate quotas is fair, transparent, and in the best interests of Nigerians.

“Also, the Minister reiterated the commitment of the Ministry in working with stakeholders to address concerns and make improvements to policies and procedures towards the overall growth and development of Nigeria,” the statement noted.