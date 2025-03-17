FG Makes Fresh Key Appointments In Northern Nigeria

The Federal Government, via the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has announced the appointment of new Medical Directors for two significant health institutions in Northern Nigeria.

Dr. Haruna Shehu will serve as the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre Kafanchan, located in Kaduna State, while Dr. Ali Ramat has been designated to oversee the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare, Hawul, Borno State.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, formally presented the appointment letters to the newly appointed directors during a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Naija News understands that these appointments are part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing access to quality healthcare services in Northern Nigeria.

Salako underscored the government’s dedication to fortifying healthcare institutions and stressed the critical role that the new directors will play in tackling the challenges faced by these federal health facilities.

“These are new hospitals; so naturally, you will face some initial challenges.

“Kafanchan is particularly special to the President due to his keen interest in that part of Kaduna State.

“He has also established a Federal University in that senatorial district, demonstrating his commitment to its development,” the Minister stated.

Salako encouraged the appointees to connect with community stakeholders and synchronize their initiatives with the President’s healthcare objectives.

In his closing remarks, Shehu conveyed his appreciation for the confidence shown in them and pledged to promote the administration’s healthcare vision while striving for excellence in service delivery.