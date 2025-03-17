Excitement As Victor Osimhen, 3 Others Among Early Arrivals At Super Eagles Camp (Video)

Talisman striker, Victor Osimhen, is one of the players who arrived earliest at the Super Eagles camp in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the team’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

According to a video shared on Monday via the official 𝕏 account of the Super Eagles, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars have also arrived in camp.

Naija News reports the players are part of the final 23-man squad invited by Coach Eric Chelle to prosecute the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles camp has also recorded the early arrival of some officials.

Meanwhile, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, has clarified recent reports suggesting that there has been interference in the squad selection process for the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Head coach Eric Chelle recently narrowed down his extensive provisional squad to a finalized list of 23 players as preparations intensify for these crucial fixtures.

Among the notable absentees from this squad are experienced players, including Ahmed Musa, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Zaidu Sanusi, raising questions among fans and analysts alike.

Eguavoen emphasized the importance of coaching autonomy, stating that Eric Chelle is solely responsible for picking the players who will represent Nigeria in these important encounters.