El-Rufai Traumatized By Failed Ministerial Bid, Tinubu Is Working – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has submitted that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is still pained that he lost out on a ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC argued that El-Rufai only used the excuse that he was unsatisfied with happenings in the party as a smokescreen to hide his pain and frustration at missing out on a political appointment.

The party, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said contrary to submissions by El-Rufai, APC remains committed to the values and ideals of its founding fathers.

It added that the invitation by the former Governor for other opposition figures to join him in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ricks of selfishness, vengefulness, and delusion of grandeur.

Morka, who spoke against the background of the recent decision by El-Rufai to dump the party, said the former governor is free to join any party of his choice but won’t be missed by the APC.

“In his frenzied attempt to justify his rather implausible exit from the All Progressives Party (APC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, in an interview with BBC Hausa, opined that APC has deviated from the progressive ideals of its founders and turned into a party where “everyone is now pursuing personal interests .”

“In a once viral video, El-Rufai did not hold back when he deprecated politicians, who he argued were consumed by the pursuit of self-interest. In his words, “We have politics of private interest. We have no politics of public interest. Politicians will proudly tell you that politics is about interest. They are ready to collapse the system if they don’t get what they want.”

“Today, El-Rufai stands diminished as the epitome of a self-interested politician, blinded by ego, driven by untamed emotion, and brimming with a vengeful desire to “collapse the system.”

“In his BBC interview under reference, El-Rufai supplied the real reason for his soreness, stating that he was disappointed by the way he was treated by President Bola Tinubu and his administration, in ostensible reference to his failed ministerial bid. His claim that he exited because the Party had deviated from its founding values or progressive ideology is a smokescreen to weaponise personal grievance garbed as principled dissent. El-Rufai appears traumatised by his failure to land a ministerial position. Nursing a bruised ego, he now lashes out at the platform he rode to political prominence.

“APC’s commitment to its founding values and ideals remains as valid and progressive today as they were then. El-Rufai’s allegation of a drift from our Party’s founding values exists only in his foggy imagination. Assuming that matters of political conviction had anything to do with his exit, exactly how is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), El-Rufai’s new political abode, an ideological safe haven?

“El-Rufai’s call for opposition members to join him under SDP banner is nothing short of an invitation to drink from a chalice poisoned by selfishness, vengefulness, and delusion of grandeur. Nigerians are far more savvy than El-Rufai thinks, and they know that he is driven by raw self-interest rather than a genuine concern for the country.

“Our great Party is unfazed by El-Rufai’s grudge-laden tirade. We continue to welcome millions of new members across the country, who are joining to identify with the Party’s lofty values and support President Tinubu’s bold and transformative policies now birthing sustainable growth and prosperity for our country,” the statement read.

Tinubu Performing Well

The APC added that President Bola Tinubu is working round the clock to make the country better for the citizens and the results are evident.

It therefore urged El-Rufai to desist from putting wrong information in the public space in a bid to curry favour or pity from Nigerians.

“El-Rufai’s claim that Tinubu has failed is as outrageous as it is bogus, and a gross distortion of the reality on the ground. Across all sectors, Nigerians are witnessing tangible progress in the delivery of the President’s campaign promises. Indisputably, Nigeria is better off today than when he took office.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated an ironclad commitment to good governance and launched unprecedented policy reforms to address the country’s generational challenges. The removal of fuel subsidy now saves Nigeria an estimated ₦4 trillion annually. The unification of exchange rates has resulted in higher foreign exchange inflow, while the country’s foreign reserves have shown resilient growth despite global economic pressures. President Tinubu’s financial diplomacy has attracted significant foreign direct investment, and reforms in customs and taxation have led to a massive increase in non-oil revenues, while sustained reform in the oil and gas sector has led to a historic boost in the country’s oil export, now upwards of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“The President’s strong political will to re-imagine and revitalize Nigeria’s economy is paying off with significant improvement in the country’s GDP growth rate now surging to 3.8% year-on-year in Q4 2024, up from 3.46% in the previous quarter, marking the highest growth rate posted since Q4 2021. This is a direct outcome of the administration’s prudent economic policies and providing a favorable business environment that is widely applauded by the international financial and investment community.

“Further, Nigeria’s balance of payment has seen remarkable improvement, with a substantial trade surplus of $14.31 billion in 2024. This is a result of the administration’s vigorous promotion of non-oil exports, reduced reliance on imported goods, and diversification of the country’s economy.

“This impressive performance precedes an impending data overhaul, which may reveal an economy that is larger than initially estimated. Prospects for further growth is assuredly bright, with real GDP projected to increase from 3.0% in 2024 to 3.6% in 2025, according to Afreximbank Trade Intelligence Solutions.

“In addition, under President Tinubu’s steady leadership, state and local governments now receive vastly higher allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), enabling them to extend development to their people. This increased funding has become a potential game-changer for grassroots development, making it possible to execute critical projects and provide essential services to all Nigerians.

“Nigerians do not doubt President Tinubu’s uncompromising commitment to economic reform, good governance, and improving their welfare. Rather than engaging in scurrilous propaganda and deliberate misinformation, El-Rufai should offer constructive criticism or alternative policies as expected of serious-minded political opposition. His misleading rhetoric and personal attacks on the president are reprehensible and calculated to undermine the country’s progress.

“El-Rufai is free to choose his political affiliation, as he has done. He should stop sulking, get a grip, and salvage some respectability,” the statement concluded.