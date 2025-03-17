EFCC Arrests Suspended Edo Govt Official Caught Spraying Money On Strippers In A Club

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the suspended coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone).

The official was arrested on Monday by EFCC operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate, as confirmed in a statement by the anti-graft agency.

Naija News reports that Okungbowa was arrested after a viral video of him emerged where he was seen spraying and mutilating the Naira at a bar on March 9, 2025.

The EFCC confirmed that he would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

“Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday March 17, 2025 arrested Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

“Okungbowa, who until recently was the coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team , PSRT, now suspended by the State Government, was arrested owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the Naira at a bar on March 9, 2025.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” the statement reads.

It would be recalled that the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, had last week, announced the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), which Kelly Okungbowa heads.

Naija News reports that this decision follows several complaints regarding the team’s conduct.

Earlier, PSRT officers allegedly attempted to take control of a moving vehicle in the Ring Road area of Benin City.

This action resulted in the driver losing control, veering off the road, and crashing into a PoS kiosk, tragically leading to the death of a young girl.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, it has been confirmed that the task force is now suspended indefinitely.