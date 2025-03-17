Edo Now A Lawless State, Stop Playing Blame Game – PDP Fires Okpebholo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, Tony Aziegbemi, has urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to stop his endless blame game over his failure in managing rising insecurity.

In a statement to Naija News on Sunday, the PDP Chairman described Okpebholo’s attempt to blame the past administration for Edo State insecurity as shameful and disappointing.

He reminded the governor that his primary responsibility is protecting the lives and property of the people of the State.

According to the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Edo has degenerated into a lawless State since Okpebholo took office.

He said: “The people of Edo State are under siege. In the past three weeks alone, at least 35 innocent Edo citizens have been brutally killed, including Batemue Philip Ebo, Christopher Bello, and Victor Ogedengbe, whose lives were tragically cut short by militant groups and killer herdsmen who have overrun various communities in the State. Several others have sustained various degrees of injuries, and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

“From Edo South to Edo Central to Edo North, killings and violent attacks have become rampant. The State, which was repositioned as one of Nigeria’s safest places to live and do business during the Godwin Obaseki government, has now become so unsafe, gaining a notorious reputation as the capital of kidnapping and violent crimes in the country.

“Yet, all Okpebholo can come up with as the Chief Security Officer of the State, are lame excuses, blaming the opposition for his incompetence, cluelessness, and failure to effectively manage the worsening insecurity in the State, which has continued to claim the lives of innocent citizens almost daily.”

Aziegbemi claimed that the PDP has no involvement in the security challenges facing the State.

He said instead of wasting time and taxpayers’ money issuing meaningless statements and blaming the opposition for his incompetence, Okpebholo should roll up his sleeves, get to work.

“He must take deliberate steps to reorganize the State’s security architecture, which was effective and efficient during the Obaseki administration, and rein in his thugs and gang of criminal enforcers who are on a free-for-all in the State so as to put an end to the reign of terror.

“If he is truly serious about governance and protecting the lives of the people of the State, he must stop the blame game and put to good use his monthly withdrawal of N750m security vote.

“Obaseki handed to him a very stable government and secure State over four months ago. It is, therefore, irresponsible for Okpebholo to still be looking backward, trying to blame Obaseki for his own incompetence, cluelessness, and failure in government,” he said.

The PDP Chairman urged Okpebholo to humble himself and seek help from Obaseki, who has demonstrated nuanced leadership, coordination, and strategy for securing the State.

He expressed confidence that Obaseki, in his commitment to the safety and well-being of Edo people, will be willing to provide advisory support if consulted.