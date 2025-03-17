CUPP Condemns Alleged Plan To Arrest Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Calls On Nigerians To Take A Stand

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday, condemned the alleged plan to apprehend embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking via a statement issued by its national secretary, Peter Ameh, in Abuja, the Coalition warned that such a move was a dangerous turn for democracy in Nigeria.

According to Ameh, the development if allowed to materialize would cast a dark shadow over Nigeria’s democratic landscape and, raise serious questions about the state of freedom of expression and movement in the country.

He called on Nigerians to resist any attempt to arrest the suspended Senator under any guise.

The statement reads: “In a startling revelation, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised an alarm, claiming that there are plans underway to arrest her.

“This disturbing assertion, if true, casts a dark shadow over Nigeria’s democratic landscape, raising serious questions about the state of freedom of expression and movement in the country.

“The senator’s outcry is not just a personal plea for justice; it is a clarion call to all Nigerians who cherish the principles of democracy to stand against what could be the beginning of a full-blown dictatorship.

“Senator Natasha’s fears stem from what she perceives as a targeted effort to silence her voice.

“Any attempt to arrest her, she warns, would serve as undeniable evidence that Nigeria’s democratic ideals are under severe threat.

“Freedom of expression and movement – cornerstones of any functioning democracy – would suffer a crushing blow if such an action were to materialize.

“The mere suggestion of an elected official being apprehended for speaking out is a chilling prospect, one that evokes memories of authoritarian regimes rather than a nation governed by the will of its people.

“Compounding this troubling situation is the conduct of the Nigerian Senate itself. According to what we have seen played out so far, the Senate, ab initio, has made a grave error in judgment by refusing to grant her a fair hearing.”