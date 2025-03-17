Lagos Court Summons Oba Otudeko For ₦30 Billion Fraud Trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos has directed Oba Otudeko to appear and respond to charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke issued the order on Monday, mandating Otudeko to take his plea before any application contesting the court’s jurisdiction can be considered.

The EFCC had previously filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko and three others over an alleged ₦30 billion loan fraud.

Following the judge’s directive, the case has been adjourned until May 8.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the adjournment on Monday after Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the lead defence counsel, informed the court that all parties were working towards a resolution.

He disclosed that a meeting involving all counsel had been held at the request of the Attorney General to facilitate an amicable settlement.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko, former First Bank Managing Director Olabisi Onasanya, former Honeywell board member Soji Akintayo, and Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

The case, marked FHC/L/20C/2025, involves an alleged ₦12.3 billion fraud.

Initially scheduled for arraignment on January 20, the defendants were absent, citing non-service of the charges.

At the last hearing on February 13, the defence argued that their preliminary objections should be heard before the arraignment.

However, delivering a ruling on Monday, Justice Aneke stated: “It is a settled legal principle that a defendant’s plea must be taken before any preliminary objection can be heard.”

The court referenced past rulings, including Onnoghen v. FRN and Bello v. FRN, and upheld that arraignment must come before any legal objections.

Following this, Olanipekun informed the court that settlement discussions were progressing, with a meeting held on March 12 under the Attorney General’s supervision. He requested an adjournment to report on the settlement outcome.

Other defence lawyers, including Messrs Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Olumide Fusika (SAN), and Charles Adeosun-Phillips (SAN), supported the adjournment request.

They urged the court not to set an arraignment date to allow the negotiations to continue without pressure.

While the prosecution’s counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, suggested an adjournment for either a settlement report or arraignment, the defence insisted on allowing the discussions to proceed without interruption.

The court ruled in favour of the defence and adjourned the case to May 8 for a settlement report.