Atiku, Amaechi, Ex-SGF, Education Minister, Others Intensify Coalition Talks

There are strong indications that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and an ex-minister are key figures in a growing coalition aiming to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Sources reveal that the duo have been working behind the scenes to rally support from influential political stakeholders across the country. They are among a broader group of political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, engaging in intense consultations to form a formidable opposition platform.

Although the ex-minister has maintained a low profile in the mobilization efforts, the South-East-born politician is believed to be playing a pivotal role in facilitating the movement. He previously served as a chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of a major government agency and was also a member of the House of Representatives.

Reports indicate that he aligns with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) due to internal disagreements within the ruling party.

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has vowed to bring more prominent politicians into the SDP as part of a broader strategy to unify the opposition against the APC in upcoming elections.

Another key figure involved in the coalition’s behind-the-scenes efforts is a former SGF from the Buhari administration.

“All of them are in the same boat; it’s just that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is the one talking. He is by no means the coordinator,” a close associate of one of the coalition leaders disclosed to Nigerian Tribune.

Additional notable figures said to be actively involved include a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Rauf Aregbesola, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), a former Minister of State for Education, and a former Minister of Transportation. Atiku Abubakar is also reportedly working extensively to solidify the alliance.

“The nearest to a coordinator of all they have is the former Minister for Education. He is an absolutely brilliant young man, who was a minister and a member of the National Assembly,” the source added.

Despite the SDP’s prominence in the discussions, sources suggest that the coalition may be considering a broader political platform for the 2027 elections, with strategic deliberations still ongoing.