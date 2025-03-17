Asake Never Denied His Daughter, We Have Settled Our Disagreement – Father

The father of Nigerian singer Asake, Fatai Odunsi has confirmed that he and his son have reconciled following their recent dispute.

Naija News reports that Odunsi made this known in a viral video on Sunday, recorded at what appears to be his residence in Isale Eko, Lagos.

Earlier, he had publicly appealed for financial assistance to manage his deteriorating health, alleging that Asake had abandoned him for years—an accusation the singer swiftly denied.

Asake insisted that he had sent money to his father multiple times and was being pressured.

In the midst of the controversy, his family also accused him of neglecting his alleged 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, and her mother, Adijat.

Following public backlash, Odunsi released another video revealing that the issue had been resolved.

He stated that Asake reached out to the family and agreed to cover financial obligations related to his health.

“I am proud of him. He will never fall. It’s just that it had been a while since I last saw him. Even his mother should have asked him when last he saw me. She didn’t. That was what enraged me,” Odunsi said.

“Asake has listened to me. He says he would gift me whatever I want. He has asked that a house be bought for me.

“They’re still looking for a good one to buy. He’s already looking for it here in Lagos. He and I have settled.

“He has spoken to me. He has agreed to take care of his daughter. There was never a time when he denied his daughter.”