Akwa Ibom APC Chieftains Accuse Akpabio Of Betrayal, Colluding With PDP

Founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of betraying the party by allegedly working with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to weaken the APC in exchange for his re-election into the Senate.

However, Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, dismissed the allegations as “beer parlour rumours.”

Naija News reports that the aggrieved party members outlined their concerns in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to intervene before the party collapses in Akwa Ibom.

The letter was signed by Elder Okokon James (Uyo Senatorial District), Peter Ibanga (Eket Senatorial District), and Chief Victor Affiah (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District).

The letter, titled “Worrisome State of APC in Akwa Ibom State: A Call for Your Urgent Intervention,” accused Akpabio of colluding with PDP leaders to cripple the APC in the state.

The signatories alleged that both the APC State Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, and Minister of Petroleum, Ekperikpe Ekpo, had openly admitted to following Akpabio’s directive to weaken the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The statement reads, “We, the founding fathers of the APC in Akwa Ibom, have never seen this level of selfishness, greed, betrayal, and treachery. The APC structure in the state has been sold to the PDP government, leaving party members disillusioned.

“We have been informed that in exchange for this betrayal, Senator Akpabio has been promised PDP’s backing for his third-term ambition. If urgent action is not taken, there will be no party members left to receive Mr. President when he visits Akwa Ibom for the 2027 campaigns.”

The chieftains also dismissed rumours that Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno is planning to defect to APC, arguing that while Eno is strengthening the PDP, APC leaders are sabotaging their own party.

They stated, “It is shocking that a state where the Senate President hails from has an APC structure in total disarray. Since joining the APC, Akpabio has shown little commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.”

They warned that without urgent intervention from the APC national leadership, loyal party members in the state may be forced to join an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Akpabio’s Aide Dismisses Claims As ‘Baseless Allegations’

Reacting to the allegations, Akpabio’s media aide, Jackson Udom, dismissed the claims as a deliberate attempt to create discord between the APC and PDP in Akwa Ibom.

“The APC remains strong in Akwa Ibom State. These claims are being made by those who wish to create unnecessary conflict between the APC and PDP, which is under the leadership of Senator Akpabio,” he said.

He argued that Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno enjoy a peaceful working relationship, and their political opponents are spreading falsehoods because of this.

Udom added, “Politics is far beyond these baseless accusations. Because of the peace and harmony between Akpabio and Governor Eno, these individuals are now making wild claims that APC has been sold out. Let them wait for the campaign season to begin.”