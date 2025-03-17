Akpabio Speaks On Selling APC To PDP Ahead Of 2027 Election

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has debunked the accusation of selling the soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside the party’s state chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in exchange for a third term ambition.

Naija News reports that some stakeholders of the APC in Akwa Ibom had made the allegation in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, titled “The Worrisome State of the APC in Akwa Ibom State: A Call for Your Intervention”, jointly signed by Elder Okokon James, Peter Ibanga, and Chief Victor Affiah from the Uyo, Eket, and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts, respectively and made available to journalists in Uyo.

The APC stakeholders described Akpabio’s actions as a betrayal of confidence and treachery against the party, which provided the platform for his Senate Presidency.

They further warned that the state Governor, Umo Eno, would neither join the APC nor commit to Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

The letter read, “We, the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, are compelled to write this open letter to you.

“The state chairman of the party, Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, are openly declaring that they were directed by the Senate President to cripple the party in the state, giving the PDP an easy ride to victory in the 2027 polls in exchange for PDP’s support for the Senate President’s third-term ambition.

“We want to assure Mr. President that if urgent action is not taken to revive and strengthen the party in the state, there won’t be party members left to receive you when you visit next year to campaign.

“The soul and spirit of the party in the state have been sold to the PDP-led government, and as a result, party members are gearing up to join an upcoming opposition coalition against your second-term ambition.

“How can party members be mobilized for you when the party itself has been intentionally crippled by the Senate President and his close allies? It is unbelievable that the party is dead in a state that produces the Senate President and the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“Should members of the party in the state move en masse to the opposition coalition against your second-term ambition, hold the Senate President and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, responsible.

“While Governor Umo Eno and his team are strengthening their party daily, our party leaders are doing nothing to show that APC still exists in the state.”

However, responding through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio dismissed the allegations as spurious and mischievous.

He said, “The writers of the letter are non-existent and not known to the party. Their allegations are spurious and mischievous.

“The Senate President has strengthened the party through various appointments he has secured for members. Do you call that working against the party?”