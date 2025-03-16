Wike Was Handpicked, Made Minister, Governor By Ijaw Man – Okaba

The National President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, has said Nyesom Wike has no moral right to question the involvement of Ijaw nation in development of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Professor Okaba said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was handpicked, made minister and governor by an Ijaw man against the will of many people.

In an interview with News Central on Sunday, the INC President explained that indigenes of Ijaw sacrificed most for Rivers State.

He stated this while condemning the ethnic profiling of Ijaw people following former Governor Wike’s statement that Ijaw nation did not constitute majority ethnic group in Rivers State.

His words: “The Ijaws have played a major role, not a government, a major role. Right from the creation of River State, we know, if you go back, the role of Ijaw people, Adaka Boro and many other persons sacrificed their lives. The first military Governor of River State was an Ijaw person, and he provided massive development. I’m about Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff. The first civilian governor of River State was an Ijaw man, Melford Okilo, who gave all-round development to the Rivers State. The other person, Ada George. They did all the same. So, and these people received support from Ijaws all over.

“In fact, Ijaws even installed Wike. Wike was handpicked by an Ijaw man who made him minister, and then also, against the will of so many persons, made him governor of the state. So, is it at this time that this man wants to question the involvement of the Ijaw all over in the development of this state? In fact, right from the beginning, that has been the position.”