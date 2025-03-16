Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 16th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 16th March, 2025.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for is loyalty to the governing party.

Naija News recalls that Buhari had in a recent statement restated his total loyalty to the ruling APC. He made the statement hours after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed that the former president gave him his blessing before he (El-Rufai) dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC applauded Buhari for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance to efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their political choices.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) greets and commends former President Muhammadu Buhari for his solid reaffirmation of loyalty to our great party.

“In a statement of Thursday, March 13, 2025, the former President stated: ‘I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.

“We applaud the former President Buhari for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance to efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their nonplussed political choices.

“The former President’s unalloyed loyalty to our great party, the platform on which he was twice elected as President, has further reinforced his reputation of astute integrity and dignified elder statesman.

“We urged our teeming members to emulate President Buhari’s worthy example of loyalty and commitment to our great party.“

Fresh indications have emerged that powerful northern political forces are actively working to unseat President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, with plans already in motion to rally opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source familiar with the developments told Saturday Sun that major northern political blocs—including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the League of Northern Democrats, and traditional rulers across the region—are aligning to challenge Tinubu’s administration.

The growing opposition stems from what key northern leaders perceive as Tinubu’s bias against the region, particularly in appointments and project allocations.

“Whenever Mr. President makes appointments, out of 10, he gives eight to his Lagos boys—not even to the South-West as a whole. He only gives one to North-Central and the remaining one to other parts of the North,” the source alleged.

He further claimed that Tinubu is strategically using the North-Central as a buffer against the North while failing to adequately accommodate the South-South in governance.

A report has claimed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, plans to step down in the coming week over the sexual harassment allegation against him.

According to Sahara Reporters, this is a plot to allow the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions (SCEPPP) to officially clear him and land a heavier blow on embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate Committee, after clearing Akpabio, is expected to recommend an “indefinite suspension” on Akpoti-Uduaghan,

According to the sources, both Natasha and Akpabio will, in the coming week, appear before the senate committee in a bid to make the Senate president “fulfil all righteousness.”

Senator Neda Imasuen’s committee will conduct the investigation, while the alleged plan involves presenting Akpabio as “officially innocent” of all allegations and suspending Senator Natasha for the remaining part of her tenure.

Senator Ireti Kingibe’s recent statement supporting the investigation and Senator Onyekachi Nweboyin’s Channels TV interview are reportedly part of the orchestrated plan to perfect the suspension plot.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not interfere with the activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly, insisting that lawmakers should be allowed to perform their constitutional duties without hindrance.

Wike, who spoke on Saturday during a Thanksgiving/Civic Reception in Abalama, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, criticised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for allegedly mishandling the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Some Ijaw stakeholders organised the event under the aegis of New Associates Kalabari in honour of the former Rivers governor.

Naija News reports that Wike accused Fubara of ignoring his advice, stating that the governor had chosen to align with people who are “natural ingrates.”

“I told the governor that all these things you are seeing are not good for you to face this crisis. But they told him, ‘You’re Governor, you have money.’ I agree. But money is not everything. All these people don’t have anything to offer. See where we are now. How far?” he said.

The former Rivers governor recalled that during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, Fubara initially declined to run, pushing for his then-Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, to emerge as the party’s candidate.

The twelve governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform have initiated moves to reclaim their influence over the party’s day-to-day operations.

Naija News understands that the decision follows increasing agitation among party stakeholders for repositioning the PDP in response to ongoing political alignments and re-alignments in Nigeria.

At their first 2025 physical meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on January 31st, 2025, the governors concluded that the PDP’s interests would be better served if they took decisive action to reshape its leadership.

A party insider, speaking anonymously, disclosed to Vanguard that the governors agreed that removing the party from the grip of personality cults was essential.

The source said: “The governors were unanimous in their decision to salvage the party’s brand from the damage done by years of internal strife and the power tussle between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.”

The governors reportedly warned Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, to align with the party’s majority interests or risk being removed.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has asserted that Nigeria stands to lose a lot if Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso do not return to democratic rule.

Naija News reports that the three West African countries have been under military rule for the past few years after a military coup.

In an interview on the Arise Television programme, ‘Prime Time’, Musa said leadership failure in the three countries will directly impact Nigeria.

The CDS stated that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic must have a democratic system that will be able to assist them in taking decisions that will help the country.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has berated former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for claiming that the party now gives its political positions to ‘Lagos Boys.’

Naija News reports that El-Rufai had accused the APC government of deviating from its founding principles.

The former governor further alleged that positions in the present administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are now distributed based on favoritism rather than merit.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni warned El-Rufai against making statements that would drag Lagos indigenes into his grievances.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is surrounded by individuals who secretly aspire to take his position as governor.

Naija News reports that Wike made this claim during a grand reception in his honor by the Kalabari people on Saturday.

According to him, those advising Fubara do not have his best interests at heart and are instead working towards his removal.

Wike specifically pointed to Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as one of the key figures behind the political rift between him and his successor.

The family of the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has pleaded with him to take responsibility for his ailing father, Fatai Odunsi, and alleged daughter, Zeenat.

Naija News reports that in a viral video, Odunsi said he was suffering from a stroke and appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Odunsi claimed that Asake had abandoned him, stating that the last time they saw each other was in March 2022, when his illness began.

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Asake said one cannot please the world while addressing the situation through a Yoruba song.

The singer claimed his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his past generosity.

In a video which made rounds online on Saturday, March 15, 2025, the family, speaking through a female representative, urged Asake to buy a house worth ₦40 or ₦50 million for his ailing father.

The family also claimed Asake abandoned his alleged 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, adding that her mother has agreed to a DNA test.

Erling Haaland marked a significant milestone in his Premier League career by achieving his 100th goal contribution for Manchester City during their match against Brighton on Saturday, March 15.

Erling Haaland showcased his prowess by converting a penalty kick in the 11th minute, bringing his league goal tally for City to an impressive 84 since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Adding to his impressive scoring record are the 16 assists he has provided, making him the first player in Premier League history to be directly involved in 100 goals before reaching 100 appearances.

Before this achievement, Alan Shearer held the record for the fastest player to reach the combined milestone of 100 goals and assists in just 100 appearances back in 1994. In contrast, Haaland reached this landmark in a mere 94 matches.

Other notable players, including Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Manchester United icon Eric Cantona, required significantly more time, with each needing 116 games to reach the coveted 100-goal threshold.

Despite Haaland’s crucial contribution, Manchester City struggled to secure a victory at the Etihad Stadium, dropping points for the sixth time this season in the Premier League.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.