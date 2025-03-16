Three Injured As Security Operatives Allegedly Clash With Ijaw Youths, Asari Dokubo Reacts (Video)

Tension flared in Rivers State, on Saturday, following an alleged violent confrontation between security operatives and Ijaw youths who were reportedly supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to SaharaReporters, security personnel, allegedly acting on the orders of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, fired gunshots and tear gas at the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) members, leaving at least three people injured.

The unrest stemmed from a dispute over the use of a venue for an IYC-organized event, with reports indicating that while Wike’s allies were permitted to proceed with their gathering, IYC members were denied access to their designated location.

In a viral video from the scene, the IYC Secretary General expressed outrage over the heavy military presence and alleged targeted intimidation.

“They have started tear-gassing us again. Wike sent the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police to kill us in our own land,” according to SaharaReporters, he lamented.

According to him, security forces not only stopped the Ijaw youths from holding their programme but also allowed banners and signposts bearing Wike’s image to be erected while removing those in support of Governor Fubara.

He claimed, “We came to install the governor’s signposts, but the soldiers refused us. They changed it with Wike’s own. Why? If they don’t agree, we too will not agree.”

He further accused Wike’s allies of disregarding a directive from the King of Abalama Community, which had urged all parties to refrain from hosting events that could escalate tensions.

The IYC official said, “We have nothing against them. We have two venues. The King of Abalama Community said we should all stay away, but George Kelly and his group still went ahead with their programme. They have been shooting at us. I have been injured. Three of our people have been injured. Those ladies are almost dead all because of Nyesom Wike.”

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu, questioning why security forces were being used to oppress his people.

He added, “This is my land. I’m a Kalabari man. We cannot die for you people. What is happening? We are all Kalabari people. We are Ijaw people. Can’t I have my programme in my community because of Wike? Tinubu, why?”

Asari Dokubo Condemns Wike, Calls Him A “Drunkard”

Reacting to the clashes, former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo in a video, lambasted Wike, accusing him of using security forces to intimidate unarmed civilians.

“Even that drunkard Wike knows. You are making mouth. You are shooting tear gas at unarmed women. You are shooting guns at unarmed women. All because you wanted to lure me,” Dokubo said.

He questioned the morality of deploying police and military against civilians, calling it an unprecedented act of repression.

Dokubo said, “Was it the job of the police to shoot at unarmed women? Where in any civilised nation in the world is that done? You are daring Ijaw people.”

Further criticizing Wike’s political credibility, Dokubo alleged that the former governor had no real pedigree or track record beyond “stealing government money.”

He stated, “Who is Nyesom Wike? What has he done before other than stealing government money? Where has he worked? What is his pedigree?”

He warned that if tensions continued to escalate, there could be serious consequences, stating, “They know if we come, they will die and none of us will be scratched and we will walk away.”

